Look At These Stunning Photos Of Daniel Bryan Facing The Miz At A WWE Live Event In Newcastle, England

During their recent tour of the United Kingdom, the WWE held a live event in Newcastle, England. Many WWE superstars from SmackDown and NXT participated in the event, including two rivals who finally met in the ring, The Miz and Daniel Bryan. The WWE universe has been wanting these two to compete in a televised match, and while that has yet to happen, the two did square off in a non-televised event. One of the reasons house shows remain popular is that the WWE will often test matches to see how wrestlers’ vibe in the ring.

The build for The Miz facing Daniel Bryan has been years in the making. In 2016, “The A-Lister” and Bryan got in a confrontation, and reportedly, it was a shoot between the two WWE superstars. The leader of “The Yes Movement” told Bryan that his wrestling style was soft, and that he wrestled like a coward. The Miz retorted by calling Daniel the coward and called him out for remaining with the company when he could wrestle for any other organization.

“The A-Lister’s” popularity skyrocketed after the promo, and he suddenly became the heel that the WWE universe loved to hate. When it was announced that Bryan was cleared by the WWE to wrestle again, many expected him to be booked in a program with The Miz. But that has yet to happen. Instead, The Miz is focused on his Money in the Bank ladder match, and Bryan was put in a contest with Big Cass.

Many rumors have circulated on why the two have yet to face each other on a televised event, but the most realistic reason is that they want to save that contest to hype a major WWE pay-per-view, like SummerSlam. Money in the Bank is a major event, but the ladder matches, and the Ronda Rousey contest with Nia Jax for the WWE Women’s SmackDown Championship, is likely to draw plenty of viewers already. And because they haven’t recently fought on TV, Miz versus Bryan at house shows will likely draw a bigger audience.

As Wrestling Inc reported, and to little surprise, the Newcastle contest between these two WWE superstars was phenomenal. The two fought in a seesaw contest that featured a false finish after Miz hit a skull crushing finale. Daniel Bryan would end up hitting a second flying knee to seal the victory.

