WWE ‘Money In The Bank’: All The Matches That Have Been Booked Thus Far

WWE Money in the Bank is just under month away. WWE superstars continue to battle on Raw and SmackDown Live in Money in the Bank qualifier matches, and though more contests will likely be scheduled, the card is already promising excitement. Thus far, five matches have been booked for the pay-per-view, and three of the bouts are for WWE titles.

Carmella vs. Asuka

“Ms. Money in the Bank” defends her WWE Women’s SmackDown Championship against “The Empress of Tomorrow.” Asuka was undefeated in the WWE and NXT for over 900 days before she lost to then champion Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania. Shortly after that event, Carmella, the first-ever women’s MITB winner, cashed in her briefcase, defeated Flair, and became the new champion. Asuka looks to claim her first WWE title (not including her run as NXT champion), and Carmella is geared to remain one of the top heel champions.

AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

AJ Styles will defend the WWE Championship against his rival, Nakamura. These two athletes have competed against each other in four matches over the last several weeks. Last week on SmackDown, Nakamura won a non-title contest against “The Phenomenal One,” and because of his victory, he gets to decide the stipulation for their title bout at MITB. The stipulation has yet to be announced, but it is expected to be revealed this Tuesday on SmackDown.

Nia Jax vs. Ronda Rousey

“Rowdy” Ronda Rousey has yet to wrestle in singles competition for a televised event, but that didn’t stop the WWE from recently booking her in a title match against Raw women’s champion Nia Jax. Some are expecting the return of Stephanie McMahon during this event and for Jax to turn heel. Whether that storyline plays out or not, one thing is almost for certain, the WWE universe will be on the edge of their seats during this exciting contest.

Men’s Money in the Bank

Ladder Match

Eight male WWE superstars will be competing in this contest, and thus far, seven have secured a spot: The Miz, Kevin Owens, Bobby Roode, Braun Strowman, Rusev, Finn Balor, and one member of The New Day.

Women’s Money in the Bank

Ladder Match

Like the men’s match, eight superstars will compete and only four have secured their spots: Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, and Ember Moon. On next Tuesday’s SmackDown, as the WWE recently announced, Sonya Deville will get a second chance for a MITB opportunity as she faces Naomi.

Money in the Bank airs live on pay-per-view and the WWE Network on June 17 at 8 p.m. EST.