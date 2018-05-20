WWE News: Naomi Placed In A ‘MITB’ Qualifier Match Against An Opponent Who Already Battled For The Spot

The qualifying matches for Money in the Bank continues to heat up, and the WWE recently announced that Naomi will be competing for a spot for the women’s ladder match on Tuesday’s SmackDown Live. As reported by WWE.com, Naomi will face Sonya Deville on SmackDown Live in a MITB qualifier contest. This is a rare second-chance opportunity for Deville since she already had an opportunity.

In last week’s episode of SmackDown, Sonya faced Mandy Rose and Becky Lynch in a triple threat match. Rose would end up tapping to Lynch’s finisher, the dis-arm-her, and “The Irish Lass Kicker” sealed her spot in the ladder match. Deville recently sent a tweet to General Manager Paige stating that since she wasn’t the one who tapped out, she deserves a second chance. Paige replied to the tweet granting Sonya’s request. Naomi is a two-time WWE women’s champion and a huge fan-favorite. Deville continues to build heat as a heel, and the two should put on an entertaining match on SmackDown.

But entertaining matches aside, this is an odd storyline for the WWE; the majority of the Money in the Bank qualifying contests have been triple threat matches. Logic would say, any WWE superstar who didn’t tap out or get pinned in those contests could request the same as Sonya expecting similar results. But this is professional wrestling, so we continue to suspend our disbelief.

.@WWE_MandyRose and I will always be a team, but I didn't tap out on #SDLive last week. So I still deserve my opportunity to qualify for #MITB. Make it happen, boss. @RealPaigeWWE — Sonya Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) May 19, 2018

Ohhhh the sass on ya, @SonyaDevilleWWE, they grow up so fast…OK, you get your #MITB qualifying match this Tuesday on #SDLive against…@NaomiWWE. Let’s see if you can stand on your two feet, sweetheart. https://t.co/jCjeKvSL7e — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) May 19, 2018

Last year’s MITB marked the first-ever women’s ladder match in the WWE. Carmella won the briefcase and recently cashed it in to become the current women’s champion on SmackDown. She is set to defend her title against Asuka at Money in the Bank. Eight female wrestlers will be competing in this year’s ladder match, and thus far, only four have been entered in the contest: Alexa Bliss (by defeating Mickey James and Bayley), Ember Moon (toppled Sasha Banks and Ruby Riott), Charlotte Flair (beat Peyton Royce), and Becky Lynch.

You can watch the women’s qualifier match on SmackDown Live this Tuesday on the USA Network at 7 p.m. EST. Money in the Bank airs live on pay-per-view and the WWE Network on June 17 at 8 p.m. EST.