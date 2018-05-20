Aaron Schlossberg, N.Y. Lawyer Who Berated Spanish-Speaking Pair, Serenaded By Mariachi Band During Protest

More than 100 protesters gathered in front of the lawyer's apartment to protest, bringing a mariachi band and demanding he be disbarred from his practice.

Aaron Schlossberg, a New York lawyer, has been dealing with enormous backlash after a video of his racist tirade against employees speaking Spanish in a restaurant went viral. And for the protestors that congregated outside his home, the best way to protest the lawyer was to celebrate Mexican tradition. This included a lively five-man mariachi band complete with trumpet, violin, and guitar players in traditional outfits. There were more than 100 people in attendance, all who believe that Schlossberg crossed the line, and many who are calling for him to be disbarred from his practice.

The protestors chanted, “Ole, Ole! Throw him out!” while many enjoyed free duck and plum sauce tacos that were provided through a GoFundMe page that raised $1,094. The funds were also used to pay the band, according to the New York Post.

Some of the remarks that Schlossberg made on video included things like “Every person I listen to — he spoke [Spanish], he spoke it, she’s speaking it — it’s America!” He also said that “My guess is they’re not documented, so my next call is to ICE to have each one of them kicked out of my country.”

A petition calling for Schlossberg to be disbarred has over 9,000 signatures and his business Yelp page is being flooded with negative one-star reviews.

Meanwhile, Schlossberg has not made any statements to the media surrounding the controversy.

The immigration debate has been heating up ever since Trump’s campaign for presidency started. Instead of Obama’s more lax view towards illegal immigration, Trump promised to crack down on illegal immigrants and support ICE in their attempts to deport them. This has been one of the many controversial points in Trump’s presidency, with some agreeing with his decision while others argue that some immigrants have been in the United States for years and deserve to be left alone or given the chance to become citizens.

I. LOVE. THIS. ❤ Happening outside Aaron Schlossberg's building.pic.twitter.com/XwlMhdufk9 — The Hummingbird ???? (@SaysHummingbird) May 19, 2018

Recently, a caravan of asylum seekers traveled all the way from south of Mexico to the U.S. border. These included immigrants from Honduras. While Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Trump warned the caravan that illegal entry would not be tolerated, incidents of illegal immigrants being found in vehicles have been taking place near the border.

For Schlossberg, his remarks have come at a time when the topic of illegal immigration is on many people’s minds. And for many people, the comments are unacceptable in this time and age.