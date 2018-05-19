WWE News: Update On Ric Flair’s Health After Recent Cancellation Of Appearances, Per ‘Wrestling Observer’

Initially, Flair did not disclose much information when he announced yesterday that he came down with a "sudden illness" and had to cancel all his weekend meet-and-greets.

There was a lot of worry among fans of WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair on Friday, as he announced on Instagram that he would be cancelling a series of appearances in New York, Dallas, and Arkansas due to what he referred to as a “sudden illness.” While this concern was mainly driven by a major health scare the “Nature Boy” had last year, the good news is that his condition doesn’t appear to be anything more serious than a simple case of the flu.

Citing a new report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WrestlingNews.co wrote that Flair’s “sudden illness” doesn’t seem to be serious, though he was still discouraged from traveling, as flying from one location to another with the flu at his age could potentially worsen his condition. As noted by NBC affiliate KARK, Flair will be replaced in his Arkansas dates by his fellow Four Horsemen alumnus and pro wrestling legend, Lex Luger.

At around the same time, Pro Wrestling Sheet shared similar information on Ric Flair’s health, as editor Ryan Satin cited his own sources, which stated that the 69-year-old Flair is “playing it safe” for the meantime and choosing to stay home.

As previously reported by ESPN, Flair was on life support for 10 days in August 2017, having suffered a major health scare after initially complaining about stomach pain. Although initial rumors suggested that Flair was hospitalized due to heart issues or a possible heart attack, the WWE Hall of Famer had part of his bowel removed in what turned out to be a life-saving surgery to clear an intestinal blockage, according to Sports Illustrated. Since then, Flair has made a successful recovery and was able to return to WWE television in November, as his daughter, Charlotte Flair, won her first SmackDown Women’s Championship.

With Ric Flair nursing himself back to health instead of pushing forward with his scheduled meet-and-greets, it appears as if wrestling is rather far from his mind at the moment. Both his Instagram and Twitter accounts suggest that he’s currently focusing on the ongoing NBA Eastern Conference Finals, where he’s rooting for the Cleveland Cavaliers, as they hope to rebound from a 2-0 deficit against the Boston Celtics in tonight’s home game at the Quicken Loans Arena.