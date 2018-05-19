NBA Trade Rumors: Timberwolves’ Andrew Wiggins For Raptors’ DeMar DeRozan Swap Suggested By ‘Fansided’

An interesting trade proposal could take place between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Toronto Raptors.

The idea of an interesting NBA trade proposal between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Toronto Raptors came to the surface recently. Fansided is suggesting that the Timberwolves and Raptors should ponder a swap of guards Andrew Wiggins and DeMar DeRozan. It can be viewed as a cure-all for both teams.

Much of the recent NBA trade rumor buzz has involved Minnesota Timberwolves’ star Karl-Anthony Towns. There is a rumor circulating about Towns having some internal strife (courtesy of Bleacher Report) with the Timberwolves’ front office.

The alleged turmoil has led many to believe that Towns will be dealt. However, if the Timberwolves decide to shake up their team, it is another star which would get moved. General managers from rival NBA teams will call the Minnesota Timberwolves about Karl-Anthony Towns, however, it is Andrew Wiggins they will consider trading first.

Andrew Wiggins admittedly did not have his best season (according to the Twin-Cities Pioneer Press) this year. His vow to play better could help him reestablish himself as a dominant player. Andrew Wiggins having a bounce-back season may come with a different team.

The Minnesota Timberwolves could look to shop Andrew Wiggins this offseason. According to the Sporting News, Andrew Wiggins grew unhappy with his role as the Timberwolves’ third offensive option. When the news broke about the Timberwolves star’s feeling about being relegated to standing in the corner as a jump shooter several NBA trade rumors began to develop.

Reflection and motivation, from Minnesota Timberwolves star Andrew Wiggins. “I didn’t have the best season. Learned a lot, but I don’t think I had the best season. It’s motivation for the summer.” https://t.co/8kPHZs08C1 — Paul Biancardi (@PaulBiancardi) May 4, 2018

Finding a fit for Andrew Wiggins should be difficult for the Timberwolves. The aforementioned trade proposal between the Timberwolves and Raptors is beyond sensible.

Both the Timberwolves and Raptors need to retool in order to improve their chances next season.

The Minnesota Timberwolves were eliminated in the first round by the Houston Rockets. That playoff series exposed the Timberwolves as a team in need of a veteran scorer in order to keep up with the Western Conference’s best teams. Having a player such as DeMar DeRozan would help the Timberwolves become an elite team.

Taking a step back would be the best move for the Toronto Raptors to make. In order to do that the Raptors have to think long and hard about trading DeMar DeRozan.

DeMar DeRozan, Bradley Beal and other SGs that could be traded this offseason ➡️ https://t.co/1Cuvf20KLU pic.twitter.com/SjEFraRL41 — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) May 15, 2018

DeMar DeRozan is a special player, however, his meltdown during the Raptors’ second-round series’ loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers raised a few eyebrows. It left many people wondering if DeMar DeRozan was ready for prime-time status. A change of scenery would not hurt him. DeMar DeRozan going to a team such as the Minnesota Timberwolves makes sense.

For the Timberwolves to trade Andrew Wiggins they would have to be blown away by an offer. Would the Timberwolves be receptive to a trade with the Raptors, getting back DeMar DeRozan in return?

A straight up trade between the Timberwolves and Raptors helps both teams.

Getting DeRozan gives the Timberwolves a dynamic guard who can be trusted to lead the offense on occasion. That is a freedom which Andrew Wiggins is not afforded. DeRozan also is comfortable driving to the basket and drawing fouls. Wiggins’ current role in the Timberwolves offense virtually keeps him as a spot-up shooter. If the Timberwolves were to deal Wiggins to the Raptors, the 23-year-old guard would be given an opportunity for more offensive responsibility.

Ultimately nothing will materialize here as the Minnesota Timberwolves and Toronto Raptors appear to be perfect trade partners. It would be a good trade between the Timberwolves and Raptors if an Andrew Wiggins for DeMar DeRozan swap were to take place.