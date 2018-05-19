Quarterback Joe Burrow Leaves Ohio State And Officially Chooses The LSU Tigers

The LSU Tigers may finally have the quarterback they've been after for years.

For years, the LSU Tigers have been on the brink of being a true championship contender with a stout defense and hardcore running game, but they’ve always been missing a big piece – quarterback. Numerous signal-callers have come through and performed adequately, but none have truly stood out and been seen as overall leaders. Well, they may finally have one as Joe Burrow has left Ohio State University and decided to transfer to Louisiana State University for his final two years of eligibility.

ESPN confirmed that Burrow had made his decision and added yet another name to the list of quarterbacks competing for the starting spot in Baton Rouge.

Burrow recently graduated from Ohio State, but he still has two years left to play NCAA football and he wants to do it somewhere else. After whittling his choices down to Cincinnati and LSU, he visited both and cancelled a visit to North Carolina as his decision had finally been made and cemented in place.

Late on Friday night, the incredibly accurate passer hopped on Twitter to let the world know that he had made up his mind. Knowing that he will be eligible to play immediately, he’s taking his talents to the Southeastern Conference (SEC).

Excited to be playing in Death Valley next season. Ready to get to work. — Joey Burrow (@Joe_Burrow10) May 19, 2018

At Ohio State, Joe Burrow had just 39 total passing attempts in a Buckeye uniform, but he has more experience than any of the quarterbacks on the current LSU roster. He’s going to step in look to win the job from junior Justin McMillan, sophomore Myles Brennan, and redshirt freshman Lowell Narcisse.

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron believes that even with the addition of Burrow, the other three quarterbacks will remain with the team. Coach O has said it is an open competition and that “every one of them have a viable chance to start” for the Tigers.

BREAKING: Quarterback Joe Burrow has picked LSU as a transfer destination, according to a report from @TomGroeschen. pic.twitter.com/rxlHRIXE7U — Eleven Warriors (@11W) May 18, 2018

Joe Burrow is a former four-star prospect out of Ohio and he has the frame of a quarterback that can be very successful. At 6-3, 215-pounds, he could be the one that replaces Danny Etling as the on-field leader for the LSU Tigers’ offense. The only thing to do now is to go into spring practice and prove that his transfer from Ohio State was the right decision and see if he can beat out the others vying for the starting spot.