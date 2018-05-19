WWE Rumors: WWE Has Just Given Up On The Entire Tag Team Division

Just in case you hadn't noticed, the tag team division hasn't been getting a lot of attention.

For weeks, there have been rumors that there would be a third ladder match at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view, and it would include all tag teams, but that has seemed to fizzle out. As a matter of fact, there has not been much going at all with any tag teams on either Monday Night Raw or SmackDown Live for a while now. With that being said, rumors are starting to fly around that WWE has actually given up on the tag team division as a whole.

At WrestleMania 34, the Bludgeon Brothers won a Fatal 4-Way to capture the SmackDown Tag Team Championship. Braun Strowman teamed up with a young child to defeat The Bar for the Raw Tag Team Championship in a joke of a match, and things have only become worse since that time.

There has been very little going on with the tag team division as the Bludgeon Brothers don’t really have much of a direction on Tuesday nights. Over on Raw, Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt have now been partnered together to capture those titles, and they’re just sort of floating through the roster as well.

According to PW Insider, by way of Ringside News, this is all happening in this way because WWE doesn’t really care much about tag teams at this point.

WWE

Mike Johnson recently said on PW Insider Elite Audio that WWE hasn’t been putting much effort into the tag team division at all lately, and there is a good reason for it. Johnson has said that there is the feeling that tag teams don’t really make any money and therefore, aren’t given much attention.

“I think they have decided that nobody involved in the tag division is worth their time…and they’re not going to invest in it because they don’t think it makes them any money. And…that’s that.”

At this time, there is not a single tag team match scheduled for Money in the Bank, and there doesn’t seem as if there is going to be one. With a few weeks still left until the PPV, anything is possible to change, but it’s hard to believe much will take place. The focus is on the singles titles and the women’s division in WWE right now, and all tag teams appear to have taken a backseat, but time will tell if any of them end up returning to the spotlight.