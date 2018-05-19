New York Knicks’ Enes Kanter Flirts With The Possibility Of Opting Out Of His Contract

Enes Kanter has started flirting with the idea of opting out of the final year of his New York Knicks’ contract.

New York Knicks’ center Enes Kanter can join NBA free agency if he chooses. Enes Kanter had a strong season with the Knicks and may want to explore the possibility of getting a long-term deal. Kanter could enter the final year of his contract and earn $18.6 million, however, he holds a player option that could make him a free agent in July.

Enes Kanter has not informed the Knicks of his intentions just yet. As of now, new Knicks head coach David Fizdale is working with the perspective that Kanter will remain with the team (courtesy of Newsday) for at least one more season.

“As of today, he’s ours. That’s how I look at it. He’s a Knick. Until I’m notified otherwise. “He could have been fooling me but he seemed excited and like he’s really looking forward to this fresh start. The guy’s a heck of a player and he fits the toughness part of what we’re talking about.”

David Fizdale met with Enes Kanter in Chicago during the NBA scouting combine a couple of days ago. Since their talk, Kanter has had something to ponder.

Enes Kanter has flirted with the idea of invoking his player option and test free agency recently. It created a stir amongst Knicks fans.

Enes Kanter sent out a tweet suggesting that he was torn about the idea of staying with the Knicks or entering the free agent market.

The burly Knicks center would not completely be able to cash in, unfortunately. There are only seven NBA teams projected to have more than $10 million available in free agency, according to Real GM. The odds of more than two of those teams targeting Enes Kanter are slim.

My legs telling me Opt out

My body telling me Opt in

????‍♂️????‍♂️ #TBT ???? pic.twitter.com/EUGu3rV1QW — Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) May 17, 2018

Enes Kanter will only find a handful of NBA teams vying for his services. The current shift of power in the league favors perimeter-oriented teams. Enes Kanter is more of a traditional center, who battles in the post and fights for rebounds.

Enes Kanter has already proved to be a fit in his first season with the New York Knicks. Unless Kanter wants some long-term security, it would be a wise decision if he played out his final contract year with the Knicks.

This past season, the Knicks utilized a traditional lineup outside of star forward Kristaps Porzingis. The Latvian forward will miss most of next season recovering from an ACL tear. This would likely leave Enes Kanter as the go-to player inside.

Getting ready for next season ???? pic.twitter.com/7CxUe2JVm7 — Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) May 14, 2018

Under David Fizdale, the Knicks’ offense is likely going to be designed in a way that it caters to Enes Kanter’s strengths. Kanter has a strong post game, with a jump-shot that can extend to about 17 feet. Enes Kanter’s skills somewhat mirror a star player David Fizdale coached in his previous stop.

While he was the head coach for the Memphis Grizzlies, David Fizdale featured all-star Marc Gasol inside and outside of the post. High screen and rolls were a heavy part of Fizdale’s offense. Enes Kanter could take advantage of the various mismatches created from the Knicks’ new offensive philosophy.

Enes Kanter’s best opportunity to flourish is next season with the New York Knicks. Enes Kanter is likely wrestling with that as he decides what his next move should be.