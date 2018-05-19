Pregnant Pippa Middleton Shines At Royal Wedding Once Again

Pippa Middleton shined at the royal wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton, and she managed to steal the show once more on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s big day, too.

Although the sister of the Duchess of Cambridge isn’t sporting a baby bump just yet, Marie Claire reported that Pippa Middleton is about three months pregnant with her first child. That will make her baby and Kate Middleton’s third child, Prince Louis, less than a year apart, so they might grow up being the best of friends.

Pippa arrived at the royal wedding with her husband, James Matthews. The 34-year-old’s dress for the wedding of the year was designed by The Fold, a British label. Her $695 “Hepburn” dress featured an exclusive floral mint green Italian silk fabric with beautiful, soft pleats in the skirt. She accessorized her look for the big day with Robinson Pelham earrings, blush pumps, a matching clutch, and a delicate hat by milliner Jess Collett. The Duchess of York also wore headwear designed by Collett.

Pippa and James married at St. Mark’s Church last year on May 20, so they’ll celebrate their one year anniversary tomorrow after today’s beautiful wedding festivities.

In 2011, Pippa made waves when she walked behind Kate Middleton wearing a stunning, ivory dress by Alexander McQueen that hugged her curves in all the right ways. USA Today reported that some fans on Twitter likened Pippa’s royal wedding look today to the Arizona Iced Tea can. There is some resemblance, but honestly, Pippa wore it better.

As she arrived at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's #royalwedding, all eyes turned to Pippa Middleton. https://t.co/WHqMfRkvol — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) May 19, 2018

In green, Pippa attended the wedding in good company. Joining her wearing green were Queen Elizabeth and mother of the bride Doria Ragland, according to a People report.

Since she made a massive splash at her sister’s royal wedding, the world loves to hear about Pippa Middleton. Her look at today’s beautiful wedding did not disappoint. She hit the perfect mark with her mint green frock, and it allowed her to remain comfortable and perhaps hide a slightly growing baby bump too. Overall, while she didn’t entirely steal the show in the way she did in 2011, she certainly captured plenty of attention with her lovely look.