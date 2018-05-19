Melania Trump Secretly Bought A $1.5M Apartment During Husband’s Presidential Campaign

Nobody really knows why Melania bought the apartment in the same building where she has the family penthouse.

Melania Trump secretly bought an apartment in Trump Tower during the 2016 presidential elections, according to a document accessed by People.

President Trump’s 2018 financial disclosure form indicated that the first lady bought a one-bedroom apartment in Manhattan’s Trump Tower during her husband’s presidential campaign. The Real Deal notes that Melania bought apartment 33H, which has been assigned a value anywhere between $1 million and $5 million.

It is not clear why Melania would need to buy an apartment in the same building where her family lives in a lavish penthouse on the top three floors. Her apartment is 35 floors below her residence, where she chose to stay even after Donald Trump moved to the White House after his inauguration. The first lady said that she had to stay there for another six months after the election because she wanted the school year of her son, Barron, to complete its cycle.

Some sources said that the apartment may have been bought by Melania Trump to be used as an amenity space, but Real Deal found out that such units in the apartment are typically occupied by resident staff members who work for the Trump Organization.

By the look of things, it appears a strange piece of business and could draw the attention of prosecutors who are already looking at irregularities in Donald Trump’s financial disclosures. Another speculation is that Melania might have wanted to have a space of her own, but that appears unlikely considering it is in the same building where she had her living quarters. She could have also bought the apartment for someone else.

When People approached the office of the first lady for clarity, her communications director, Stephanie Grisham, asked for patience.

“I will be happy to ask her once she’s out of the hospital,” she said.

Melania Trump had been recuperating at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center since she underwent a kidney embolization procedure on Monday, according to CNN. She was released Saturday morning, even though Donald Trump had earlier stated that she would be released two or three days after the procedure.

The late discharge let to rumors about Melania Trump suffering from more serious conditions, but such speculations were put to bed vehemently by the first lady’s communications director, who said that she has recovered well from the surgery and remains in high spirits.