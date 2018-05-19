Jane Seymour, 67, Dishes Bikini Fitness And Beauty Tips, Talks Plastic Surgery

Jane Seymour credits skin care and exercise for her age-defying good looks at 67.

Actress Jane Seymour stuns at age 67 thanks to an anti-aging beauty regimen that includes careful skin care, a healthy diet, and exercise. While Seymour previously got plastic surgery and Botox injections, she now prefers to rely on a more natural approach to maintain her looks.

“I may change my mind [about Botox] but I’m already 67, what am I trying to pretend? That I’m 30?” Seymour told The Cut. “I don’t want to spend forever obsessing over my looks.”

Seymour said Botox turned her off because it looked unnatural and didn’t allow her to move her face freely.

“I tried it and hated it,” said Jane. “I always wear a hat when I’m out in the sun. I drink a lot of water, and my skin is at its best when I’ve had sleep.”

Jane Still Rocks Fit Bikini Body

Seymour previously had an eye lift and got breast implants, but isn’t rushing to get more plastic surgery.

The former Bond Girl, who posed in a bikini a few years ago, credits a portion-controlled, organic diet and regular exercise for her great health.

“I don’t do major fasts or work out crazily every day,” Seymour told Closer. “I hate to deny myself things. If I have pasta, I’ll just eat half of it.”

Jane Seymour feet bikini wow pic.twitter.com/ohYPoOnK1M — Mature beauty (@Armadale14) February 26, 2016

Seymour says sunscreen and daily exfoliation help give her smooth, wrinkle-free skin.

“Exfoliation is most important…especially at my age,” she said. “I’ll alternate between a peel and then use a scrub the next day, and take away all the dead skin.”

Shutterstock “I pretty much treat my body the same as my face, but I mostly use a scrub,” Jane said. “I scrub my body every day.”

Jane Seymour does hour-long workouts three times a week, doing a combination of spinning, light weights, and Gyrotonics.

Last workout for 2016 A post shared by Jane Seymour (@janeseymour) on Dec 31, 2016 at 4:27pm PST

“I’m a foodie,” Jane said. “I love wine. But I do everything in moderation. if I want chocolate, I’ll have one piece of dark chocolate, not an entire tray. The same thing if I want ice cream, I’ll have a taste of it and that’s fine.”

#Grammys ready ???? A post shared by Jane Seymour (@janeseymour) on Feb 16, 2016 at 10:31am PST

Another gorgeous age-defying celebrity is Wonder Woman star Lynda Carter, who’s fit and fab at 66.

“I eat whatever I want, I just cut down on the portion size,” Carter said. “It’s all about portion control, portion control, portion control.”