The Royal Wedding: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, And The Guests

Internet goes crazy as the royal couple looks into each other’s eyes.

The much-awaited royal wedding took place on Saturday. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot at St. George’s Chapel, and Prince Charles walked the bride down the aisle.

The Suits actress chose a modest white bridal gown designed by Givenchy’s Clare Waight Keller. She also wore a Queen Mary Diamond Bandeau tiara on loan from Queen Elizabeth. Prince Harry, flanked by his brother and best man Prince William, looked emotional as he waited for Markle.

As she reached his side, Harry appeared to say, “You look amazing. I missed you.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle proclaim their vows during the #RoyalWedding ceremony. https://t.co/1NKd4VsgNo pic.twitter.com/in1pFAbKy7 — ABC News (@ABC) May 19, 2018

According to a report by TIME magazine, the couple left the chapel for a quick kiss on the steps of the church. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex hopped in a carriage and took a ride around the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra was one of the showstoppers spotted at Windsor Castle on Saturday. A longterm friend of Meghan Markle, the Miss Universe winner was spotted heading toward St. George’s Chapel wearing a lilac lunch suit.

Chopra was one of the first few persons to know about her friend’s engagement to Prince Harry.

“I’m super excited about her and her big day,” Chopra recently said in an interview with People Now.

“It’s not just going to be life-changing for both of them, it’s life-changing for the world that needs to see strong women as icons, and I think Meghan has the potential to be that.”

According to news reports, 2,640 members of the public were invited to the Windsor Castle grounds.

The UK’s prime minister took to Twitter to wish the newlyweds well. “My very best wishes to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their wedding day. To all of those joining the national celebration with street parties and other events, have a wonderful day,” she said.

Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, who was unable to attend the wedding due to health issues, told TMZ that he wished he was there to witness the ceremony.

“My baby looks beautiful and she looks very happy. I wish I were there and I wish them all my love and all happiness,” he said.