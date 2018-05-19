Jenelle Evans Films ‘Teen Mom 2’ Reunion Segment In North Carolina With Dr. Drew Pinsky

Jenelle Evans was supposed to be in New York City this weekend to film the Teen Mom 2 reunion. This season has been plagued with disaster for the reality star. Her husband, David Eason was banned from filming the show after a homophobic rant on Twitter transpired. Evans’ future with the show was up in the air, but the network decided to finish filming with her with only six weeks left.

This weekend the Teen Mom 2 reunion is being taped in New York City. Cast members arrived starting Thursday night. Barbara Evans and Jace will be there for the filming along with every cast member except Jenelle Evans. After MTV refused to give in to her demands for David Eason to be flown out on their dime as well, she decided to stay home. According to Radar Online, Jenelle Evans is taping her segments with Dr. Drew Pinsky in North Carolina at her home. It is being said that Eason is still not being filmed for Teen Mom 2 despite the crews being in his home.

Finding out that Jenelle Evans didn’t go to New York City for the Teen Mom 2 taping isn’t shocking. She had been complaining about the other girls on previous episodes of the show, and recently, there was a confrontation on social media between David Eason and Leah Messer. On top of that, Kailyn Lowry got involved and attacked Evans. There was speculation that things may get physical at the reunion should the two cross paths.

Right now, Jenelle Evans’ future with Teen Mom 2 is up in the air. After all of the accommodations the network had to give her to finish filming without David Eason, and the bad publicity she is bringing on herself, this may be the end for the reality star. Evans was recently involved in a road rage incident where she allegedly pulled a gun. This has been a big deal in the media, something that MTV is not thrilled about. Jenelle may not be asked to return for another season of Teen Mom 2, and if she isn’t, that could mean trouble for the young mom.