Elton John Was Caught Sporting A Frown During The Royal Wedding

The legendary singer was caught on camera making an unhappy face during Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle.

Elton John was one of many celebrity guests invited to the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, but the 71-year-old singer didn’t always look like he was having a good time. During the wedding ceremony at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, Sir Elton was caught on camera frowning as he sat through the hour-long ceremony alongside his husband David Furnish.

Elton John wore a tailored suit and his signature round eyewear to the royal wedding, but his iconic glasses couldn’t hide his less than amused face. Television cameras zoomed in on the legendary singer as he scowled for an extended period of time, most notably during Chicago-based Episcopal preacher Rev. Michael Curry’s fiery—and lengthy—sermon.

Elton John was spotted in much better spirits when chatting with fellow royal wedding guest David Beckham, but unfortunately, his frowning face will probably make for better memes.

It is no surprise that Elton John made the guest list for the royal wedding. According to People magazine, the “Bennie and the Jets” singer was a regular performer at Charles’ Prince Trust annual concert in the 1970s. Elton also performed at Prince Andrew’s 21st birthday party in 1981 and was later a guest at the royal wedding of Andrew and Sarah Ferguson in 1986.

Elton John at the #RoyalWedding as American Bishop Michael Curry delivers wedding address https://t.co/E0TQZpKGTB pic.twitter.com/CdmDEfODUr — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 19, 2018

Sir Elton John also became a close friend of Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana, after meeting her at Andrew’s birthday party. Elton even performed a reworked version of his famous song “Candle in the Wind” at Diana’s 1997 funeral, which he rewrote as a tribute to the late People’s Princess. Elton John also took the stage at a London tribute concert for Diana 10 years after her death, so it’s clear he remains a special family friend to Diana’s sons, William and Harry.

Twenty years after Diana’s death, it has been rumored that Elton John will also perform for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their wedding day. If the music legend takes the stage at the royal wedding reception, hopefully, he will turn that frown upside down.

Elton John wasn’t the only star caught frowning during the royal wedding. Victoria Beckham was called out by fans for scowling during the high-profile event. Beckham, who wore a dark ensemble that could have been mistaken for funeral attire, is known for rarely smiling in public, so the royal wedding scowl was nothing new for the singer.

You can see the royal wedding sermon that may have gone on a bit too long for Elton John in the video below.