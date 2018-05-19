Lynda Carter Is Still A Wonder Woman At 66, Reveals Diet And Yoga Workout Tips

Lynda Carter, the original Wonder Woman, is an ageless beauty at 66.

Lynda Carter, who starred on the hit 1970s TV show Wonder Woman, is gorgeous at age 66 thanks to a sensible, portion-controlled diet and daily exercise that includes yoga workouts.

Carter, who recently got her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, exercises every day, even if it’s only for a few minutes.

“I don’t do a whole yoga program every day, but I stretch or do some aspect of yoga every day,” Lynda told the Energy Times.

“I have to at least try to do something every day, and it doesn’t have to be an hour.”

Carter was celebrated for her stunning beauty when she donned the iconic Wonder Woman costume from 1975 to 1979. And her graceful aging pays testament to the adage that age is just a number.

‘It’s All About Portion Control’

While many actresses follow restrictive starvation diets, the 5-foot-9, blue-eyed stunner prefers to enjoy everything in small portions.

“I eat whatever I want, I just cut down on the portion size,” said Lynda. “It’s all about portion control, portion control, portion control. I have a better relationship with food now, but I struggle with my weight.”

Carter also tries to limit gluten and dairy in her diet, and focus on organic foods such as grass-fed meat and chicken.

Lynda Carter ruled the red carpet at the Met Gala on May 7, 2018. Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Carter has been open about her struggle with alcoholism and checked into rehab several times during her 40s and early 50s.

“Alcoholism is an abyss,” Lynda told the Express. “You are terrified of the addiction. You just can’t stop. The disease has taken over, and it is not a matter of having willpower. It happened over a period of time. It’s not like methamphetamine or heroin, where you get hooked and that’s it..”

Carter said she was able to get sober through rehab and with the help of her family, who suffered along with her whenever she drank excessively.

“Addiction feels so shameful but it really is a disease, and if you have got the gene that turns it on, it is devastating,” she said. “It destroys families and lives. It is not a choice.”

Here’s a flashback to Lynda Carter as Wonder Woman. During her heyday, she was widely considered one of the most beautiful women in the world.

Still my Wonder Woman. Happy Birthday Lynda Carter pic.twitter.com/CzEMWmXc1b — Imir Leveque (@mr_leveque) May 10, 2018

And here’s Carter in April 2018, getting her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

I adore @GalGadot, but this will always be MY Wonder Woman. 66. Damn. Congratulations, @RealLyndaCarter! pic.twitter.com/4HM4YIpure — David Daniel (@CNNLADavid) April 3, 2018

Another age-defying celebrity is supermodel Elle Macpherson, who still has a sizzling bikini body at 54 thanks to diet and exercise. “Being active is important from a wellness point of view,” she said.