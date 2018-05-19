Kensington Palace had revealed their main titles in advance.

Congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and HRH Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Before the ceremony, Queen Elizabeth conveyed three new titles to the bride and groom. It was announced in advance that Harry and Meghan would receive the Dukedom of Sussex as a wedding gift, but the Scottish and Northern Irish titles were vague until today.

People Magazine shared the official statement from Kensington Palace about the new titles.

“The Queen has today been pleased to confer a Dukedom on Prince Henry of Wales. His titles will be Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel. Prince Harry thus becomes His Royal Highness The Duke of Sussex, and Ms. Meghan Markle on marriage will become Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex.”

Queen Elizabeth did not have to give the couple a title from Wales as Prince Harry is already the Prince of Wales.

Prince Harry will be the second ever Duke of Sussex, and Meghan will be the first Duchess of Sussex, as the king never gave his blessing to the first Duke’s wife of choice.

The title of the Earl of Dumbarton has not been used since 1749, and Prince Harry will be the third Earl of Dumbarton.

Prince Harry and Meghan are the first Baron and Baroness of Kilkeel, reports the Belfast Telegraph. Kilkeel is a small town on the coast of County Down near the Mourne Mountains. Meghan and Harry are expected to visit Kilkeel and Dumbarton in the near future.

BBC said that the earldom of Dumbarton was first granted in 1675 to George Douglas, the son of the first Marquess of Douglas. George Douglas was given the title Earl of Dumbarton by Charles II for his military service. When George died, the earldom was passed to George’s son, also named George, but it was not passed down after that and went dormant for 260 years.

Dumbarton is on the River Clyde, west of Glasgow, Scotland, and Dumbarton Castle and its fortress is still standing. Mary Queen of Scots actually lived in Dumbarton Castle for years as a child for her protection before she was married.