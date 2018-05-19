WWE News: Full Roster Of Participants Announced For 2018 United Kingdom Championship Tournament

The U.K. Championship Tournament is returning for a second year and it may be even better than the first.

Last year, Tyler Bate stood above all others to hold the title above his head as the winner of the tournament and first ever WWE United Kingdom champion. Since winning the tourney in January 2017, the title changed hands to Pete Dunne in May and it has been in his possession ever since. Now, he will have a new challenger as all the participants for the 2018 tournament have been named and it brings forth a new crop of strong talent.

During WWE’s recent tour of Europe, they found it to be the perfect time to announce the next United Kingdom Championship Tournament. Some fans may wonder just how they can have a tournament like this since Pete Dunne still holds the title, but that is easy to answer.

The winner of this year’s tournament will not only have outlasted 15 other superstars, but he’ll get a shot at Dunne’s title. It is a title that Dunne has held for close to a year now, so, it won’t be easy for anyone to take it from him, but this tournament has a lot of big names who could do just that.

The tournament is set to have its opening rounds from June 8-10, 2018, with the semi-finals and finals taking place in London on June 18. On the next day, the winner will get his title shot at Pete Dunne and the WWE United Kingdom Championship.

WWE

They did it in two parts, but the entire 16-man field has been revealed for the tournament and it shows that WWE is still gathering some of the best talent in the world. Here is every participant taking part in next month’s chase for the WWE U.K. Title per the official website of WWE.

Joe Coffey

Joseph Connors

Kenny Williams

Amir Jordan

Dave Mastiff

Ligero

“Gentleman” Jack Gallagher

Zack Gibson

James Drake

Ashton Smith

Tucker

Flash Morgan Webster

Travis Banks

Drew Gulak

Tyson T-Bone

Jordan Devlin

For now, the exact air dates and taping schedule isn’t known for the tournament, but it is expected to air on the WWE Network. Wrestling Inc. pointed out that Triple H tweeted out a few videos showcasing the talent and the reveals made of all the participants.

The UK Championship Tournament was a highlight for @WWE in 2017….now meet 8 of the competitors who will take it to a whole new level on June 18th and 19th from the historic Royal Albert Hall. #UKCT @WWEUK https://t.co/qiz0cjPf17 pic.twitter.com/urbUUPpsPW — Triple H (@TripleH) May 17, 2018

This year’s #UKCT is filled with the best of the best. Incredible athletes giving their heart and soul for the opportunity to become the @WWEUK Champion. Who will make history? We’ll find out June 18th and 19th from the historic Royal Albert Hall in London. pic.twitter.com/w7ENZ6VbbL — Triple H (@TripleH) May 18, 2018

The WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament brought forth a lot of attention last year and fans have loved seeing Pete Dunne travel the world and join NXT with his title. It was fully expected that WWE would bring the tournament back again this year and it looks like they have made it even better the second time around. It’s going to be a hard-fought battle from round one to the finals and a lot of fun for all those viewing.