Serena Williams Was Really Excited About Rocking Braids To The Royal Wedding

Serena Williams found a way to stand out at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s highly-anticipated wedding. The tennis star rocked a stunning hairstyle that has most likely never been seen at a royal wedding before, and she couldn’t wait to show it off to her fans on social media.

While most eyes were on the bride at the royal wedding, some Twitter users couldn’t stop talking about Serena Williams’ gorgeous hair. She wore it in cornrows and Senegalese twists that she pulled up into a high ponytail, but what really brought the drama was the length of her braids; they went all the way down to her thighs. As reported by the Huffington Post, Williams talked about her hairstyle on her Instagram story.

“Look at my braids, I’m wearing braids! Yas!” she said.

Williams topped her long locks with a beautifully sculpted blush fascinator that left most of her cornrows uncovered. It was color-coordinated with her long-sleeved, below-the-knee Versace dress. The sophisticated gown was gathered at the waist and featured an asymmetrical neckline. Williams completed her look with matching pink pumps and a chunky gold necklace by Bulgari.

Williams shared numerous photos and videos of her wedding day prep. In her first snapshot, she was wearing nothing but a towel. She also filmed a short video clip in which she talked about how excited she was for her longtime friend Meghan Markle. She revealed that she was so looking forward to watching her pal walk down the aisle that she didn’t go to sleep until 3 a.m.

“Hey y’all. My friend’s getting married today,” Williams said. “I’m up super early — well, for me. I’ve known her for so many years, and I’m so happy for her.”

Serena Williams’ fans were also excited about the royal wedding, but what impressed the pro athletes’ admirers wasn’t Meghan Markle’s tiara or dress; they couldn’t stop gushing over Williams’ modern-day take on Rapunzel hair.

In her Instagram Story, Serena Williams shared a few more details about her beauty look for Meghan Markle’s big day. She revealed that she prepped her glowing skin with a gold sheet mask, and she decided to groom her brows ahead of the event.

“I’m definitely shaping my brows today,” she said to the camera. “But not for you; just because I want to, haters!”

Serena Williams attended the royal wedding with her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. She filmed herself helping him get ready for the event by combing his beard while she serenaded him. She also made fun of his high-waisted striped pants, which she deemed “not appropriate” and “uncool.”

Serena Williams’ and Alexis Ohanian’s 8-month-old daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., made the trip to the United Kingdom with her stylish parents, but she didn’t attend the royal wedding with them. In one of Serena’s photos, the curly-haired cutie is dressed down in a gray jersey onesie, white socks, and a pink quilted jacket.

According to TIME, Serena Williams’ and Meghan Markle’s friendship began when they met at the 2010 Super Bowl. Williams said that the one aspect of her pal’s wedding that she’s most looking forward to is getting to eat a slice of royal wedding cake because she was having too much fun to stop and enjoy any of the dessert at her own wedding reception.