Meghan Markle wears the Queen Mary Diamond Bandeau Wedding Tiara

It’s safe to say that Meghan Markle is wearing a tiara, but many had hoped the something borrowed would be the Spencer tiara which Princess Diana wore on her big day. The Spencer tiara is handed down through Diana’s family, the Spencers, but a glimpse into the car does not look like the crown that Prince Harry’s mother wore for her wedding.

Today says that it’s a royal tradition that the bride should wear a tiara at her wedding. Ella Kay, a royal jewelry expert says that Queen Elizabeth might lend Meghan one of her tiaras.

“Almost every British royal bride in recent memory has worn a tiara on her wedding day, so I do expect to see Meghan wear one. The queen may decide to lend her a tiara, perhaps one of the lesser-seen ones worn by the late Queen Mother.”

Kate Middleton wore the Queen’s Cartier Halo tiara at her wedding to Prince William in 2011, but that particular tiara will not be worn at this wedding because it is on loan to a museum, the National Gallery of Australia.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams believes that the Spencer tiara won’t be worn because it would be bad luck.

“I don’t think she would wear Diana’s family tiara, the Spencer tiara, as it was worn at her ill-fated marriage to Charles in 1981.”

Fitwilliams says if Queen Elizabeth lends Meghan Markle a tiara, which one she chooses will be significant.

“The stones or the tiara itself might well have a certain significance if the queen lends her one.”

What tiara is Meghan Markle wearing to the #RoyalWedding? Many are speculating it's Queen Mary's Filigree Tiara or the Spencer Tiara. We are just minutes away from finding out! https://t.co/LmpLiJTz1f pic.twitter.com/yNIz3wRKe7 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 19, 2018

Gemstones in tiaras have significance according to the experts.

“Amethysts signify devotion, while pearls represent love.”

The Los Angeles Times thought that Meghan might eschew a tiara, but this is not the case. Tiaras have always been a symbol of royal marriage, but the Times thought that as an American, Markle might want to buck this tradition.

Garrard & Co. was the former crown jewelers and the creator of many of the royal tiara. Garrard created the Mary Fringe Tiara that Queen Elizabeth wore at her own wedding.

The best guesses from experts?

“Markle will most likely wear the Strathmore Rose Tiara, the Lotus Flower Tiara or even the Spencer Tiara, in honor of Prince Harry’s late mother Diana who wore it on her wedding day.”