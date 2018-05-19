Nikki Bella Hints She May Marry John Cena After All

"I truly think that he wants to be a father," Nikki said of John.

Nikki Bella is suggesting that she will marry John Cena after all, despite the couple calling off their wedding in April mere days before their big day. Speaking to People in a new interview this week, the WWE star spoke candidly about marrying her former fiancé where she appeared to hint that a wedding could happen after all.

Nikki spoke openly about a possible re-scheduled wedding with her fellow wrestler this week, where she said that if she and John do end up walking down the aisle it won’t be filmed.

The original wedding day, which was supposed to take place on May 5, was initially going to be filmed for the series finale of Nikki and twin sister Brie’s E! reality series Total Bellas and was expected to air in July.

However, suggesting that she’s been thinking about still marrying John despite the breakup, Bella said that she knows any future weddings won’t be on camera.

“It won’t be filmed. I think that’s one thing I’m not going to do,” the Bella Twins star said on May 18, claiming that she wouldn’t invite the TV cameras in to see her big day first hand. “I’m not going to film and I want to keep it intimate. Just for us and our family and our best friends.”

Nikki also confessed following John’s recent plea to win her back during an interview on Today that she truly believes he’s changed his mind about having children. Bella was always very open about her desire to have kids of her own, while Cena always made it clear that he didn’t want to become a father.

“I truly think that he wants to be a father,” Bella told People this week of how she thinks her former fiancé has changed in the wake of their pretty shocking breakup earlier this year after six years of dating. “I think John’s going to make an incredible dad. You see everything he does with [the charity] Make a Wish — that’s why I always knew!”

“He’s meant to be a dad. I just need time, I need time to digest,” she then continued of John in the interview, hinting that a reconciliation could still happen somewhere down the line.

As Inquisitr reported at the time, Cena admitted during an interview on the NBC morning show Today that he still wants to marry the star despite the two calling off their wedding just days before they were expected to get married.

Complex reports that the star said of getting back together, “I love her. I want to be with her. I want to make her my wife. I want to be the father of her children. I just want us to work.” Cena also said that he and Nikki should have been enjoying their honeymoon on the day he was speaking to the anchors in New York.

Bella then again appeared to suggest that she’s still thinking about a wedding of her own with Cena while speaking to People as she joked about the pressure Meghan Markle must be feeling ahead of her Royal Wedding with Prince Harry on May 19.

“It definitely puts pressure. I can only imagine what Meghan is going through right now,” the WWE diva said this week of the stresses of wedding planning. “Think of the pressure I felt, I’m like ‘Whoa, amen to you sister!”

Neither Bella nor Cena have officially confirmed a reconciliation just yet.