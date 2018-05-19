Meghan Markle’s ‘Suits’ Husband Patrick J. Adams Sends Her A Sweet Message The Night Before Royal Wedding

Patrick said he's "already getting misty" before seeing Meghan marry Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle’s on-screen husband Patrick J. Adams had a sweet message for his former Suits co-star the night before her Royal Wedding with Prince Harry. Per E! Online, Patrick, who stars as Mike Ross in the USA Today network, tweeted out a sweet message for his friend the night before her wedding in which he admitted he was “already getting misty” just thinking about seeing his friend walking down the aisle.

Taking to Twitter on the night of May 18 just a few hours before Meghan is set to walk down the aisle, Patrick tweeted, “Going to bed now and thinking a lot about the strange surreal and wonderful day my friend Meghan is going to have tomorrow.”

“Meghan – wherever you are – we are so grateful to be here to watch you both take this monumental step together,” he then continued on the social media site ahead of the May 19 Royal Wedding. “Love deeply and live well. #RoyalWedding.”

A few hours later, the Suits actress shared a sweet family story with his followers where he revealed that his grandparents actually married in Windsor, where Meghan and Harry will tie the knot today, 70 years ago.

“70 years ago my grandparents, Patricia and Cedric Marsh were married in a small service in Windsor, England. Just found that out. Already getting misty… #royalwedding,” he said online.

Meghan Markle with her ‘Suit’s co-stars Gina Torres, Patrick J. Adams and Sarah Rafferty. Alexandra Wyman / Getty Images

Shortly after sharing the sweet message on Twitter, Patrick then headed to Instagram after waking up on the morning of the wedding, which he’s set to attend.

Adams joked about his past viral tweet after Markle and the Prince announced their engagement last year, in which he joked that Meghan had told her she was just going out to get some milk.

Referencing the joke he made a few months ago, Patrick shared a photo of his on-screen wife and her mom on the cover of a British newspaper with the headline, “Welcome to the family.”

Adams then hilariously joked in the caption, “I’m beginning to think she might not actually be out getting milk. #royalwedding.”

Patrick’s joke came shortly after Markle’s Suits co-stars shared a snap of themselves out to dinner on the eve of the Royal Wedding, sharing a cast photo from London in which they joked that they were having a “last supper.”

Sky News reports that the cast who are invited to the ceremony gathered together without Meghan as Patrick shared a snap of them all enjoying dinner in the U.K. with the caption, “The last supper #royalwedding.”

The last supper #royalwedding A post shared by Patrick Adams (@halfadams) on May 18, 2018 at 4:03pm PDT

Spotted in the snap were Markle’s former co-stars from the show, Rick Hoffman, who played Louis Litt, Vanessa Ray, who starred in the series as Jenny Griffith, and Gina Torres, who played Jessica Pearson on the USA Network series.

The trio gathered for an interview with Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb on Today in London earlier that morning to chat about being invited to Meghan’s big day.

Markle appeared on Suits as a series regular for seven seasons between 2011 and 2018, but was written out of the show earlier this year due to her new commitments as a member of the royal family.