Oprah Arrives At The Royal Wedding In Pink Ensemble, Sans Stedman

The talk show queen was a surprise guest at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Oprah Winfrey is the queen of talk, so it’s no wonder she snagged an invite to the royal wedding. The talk show legend arrived at St. George’s Chapel on Saturday morning for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Oprah was wearing a pale pink dress and matching shoes, as well as a wide-brimmed hat with a feather and flower embellishment.

Oprah Winfrey’s light pink dress was designed by Stella McCartney, according to Elle. Winfrey’s best friend Gayle King, who is also in London reporting on the royal wedding for CBS, revealed that the pink dress was a last-minute substitute.

“Oprah had a wardrobe malfunction yesterday because her original dress for the ceremony turned out to be too white,” journalist Kate Stanhope tweeted.

Oprah Winfrey was seen arriving at the royal wedding with British actor Idris Elba and his fiancée Sabrina Dhowre, but Oprah’s longtime boyfriend Stedman Graham did not appear to be with them.

In addition to Winfrey, singer James Blunt, Elton John, and George and Amal Clooney were also some of the first famous faces to arrive at St. George’s Chapel for the royal wedding. Other celebrity guests previously announced include Priyanka Chopra, Serena Williams, David Beckham, all five of the Spice Girls, and the cast of Markle’s TV show Suits.

Oprah arriving with Idrid Elba because of course. Gayle King reports Oprah had a wardrobe malfunction yesterday because her original dress for the ceremony turned out to be too white. She’s wearing a blush Stella McCartney frock #royalwedding pic.twitter.com/NlSLkQXVVV — Kate Stanhope (@katestanhope) May 19, 2018

Oprah Winfrey’s arrival at the royal wedding was a bit of a surprise. Oprah did not attend the 2011 royal wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton, and the OWN boss had kept her invite to Harry and Meghan’s wedding a secret up until the last minute. But Winfrey was spotted in London hours before the royal wedding festivities began on Saturday morning, fueling rumors that she was one of the 600 invitees to the high-profile event.

According to the Sun, the Oprah royal wedding rumors began after actor Gerard McCarthy, who is currently starring in Tina The Musical, posted a selfie with Winfrey after she had been to see the show at London’s Aldwych Theatre on Friday night.

Oprah Winfrey also has a connection to the royal couple. Last month, bride Meghan Markle’s mom, Doria Ragland, was seen leaving Oprah’s mansion in Santa Barbara after a reported six-hour visit. The two women are rumored to be in talks for a future interview, according to the Daily Mail.

The royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle begins at noon on Saturday, May 19 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.