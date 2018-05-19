Jennifer Aniston To Play America’s First Lesbian President, Tig Notaro Will Be Her First Lady

Jennifer Aniston’s next big project will imagine a more progressive America where it’s possible for a gay woman to win the presidency.

Jennifer Aniston is one of the few Hollywood celebrities who rarely shares her political views, but sometimes actions speak louder than words. According to Deadline, the former Friends star is going to play the first female and lesbian president of the United States in an upcoming Netflix movie fittingly titled First Ladies. Comedian Tig Notaro will star as Aniston’s wife and the first gay FLOTUS. Notaro’s previous roles include appearances on The Sarah Silverman Program, Transparent, and One Mississippi. This will be her largest movie role to date.

Fortune suggests that the Netflix film that puts Jennifer Aniston and Tig Notaro in the White House is the streaming service’s attempt “to fight Trump’s reality presidency with a story of the first female president and her wife.” For those who aren’t Donald Trump supporters, First Ladies may also serve as a welcome respite from the daily TV drama that is Trump’s scandal-plagued presidency.

Few details about First Ladies have been revealed, and it doesn’t yet have a release date. However, Deadline shared a short description of the movie.

“First Ladies is a political comedy about America’s first female President and her wife, The First Lady. When Beverly and Kasey Nicholson move into the White House, they’ll prove that behind every great woman… is another great woman.”

The next order of business on the Gay Agenda is to take over the White House https://t.co/q02nHEcqxj — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) May 18, 2018

The movie is being written by Tig Notaro and her wife Stephanie Allynne (One Mississippi). In addition to the two writers, producers include Jennifer Aniston, Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Betsy Koch, and Jessica Elbaum of Gloria Sanchez Productions, an offshoot of Ferrell and McKay’s Gary Sanchez Productions. According to Splitsider, the aim of of the former production company is to “focus on cultivating female voices in comedy.”

First Ladies might not be Donald Trump’s cup of tea, especially since Tig Notaro told TIME that the one thing she would say to the former Celebrity Apprentice host is, “Every move he makes… it’s wrong. It’s 100% disapproval from me.”

However, Jennifer Aniston did have the current president’s support in 2012. She’s one of the many celebrities whose love life Trump tweeted about before he became the leader of the free world.

Jennifer Aniston is engaged–she's a great person and I wish her well. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2012

Unfortunately for Trump, his tweet about Jennifer Aniston failed to win her over. According to Aniston’s close friend Jennifer Meyer, the actress was “with her.”

We're with her ???? ????????@hillaryclinton A post shared by JENNIFER MEYER (@jenmeyerjewelry) on Aug 23, 2016 at 11:44am PDT

According to Cosmopolitan, Jennifer Aniston’s other upcoming projects include the Netflix comedy Murder Mystery, which costars Adam Sandler. She’s also been cast alongside Reese Witherspoon in Apple’s drama about a morning news show, and Americans are well aware of the current president’s feelings about the news.