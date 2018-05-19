Thomas Markle’s Name Still Listed On Royal Wedding Program

The Order of Service for the royal wedding includes a major typo.

The royal wedding programs contain a royal mistake. While every detail for the royal wedding has been meticulously carried out, the Order of Service for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has been made publicly released and there’s a major gaffe in it. Thomas Markle, bride Meghan Markle’s father, is still listed as the person who will walk her down the aisle to the high altar of St. George’s Chapel. On page 9 of the 20-page program it says the bride “is joined by her Father, Mr. Thomas Markle, to the High Altar,” according to TMZ.

The Order of Service includes complete details about the processions, music, hymns, prayers, and readings at the royal wedding. The programs

were obviously printed in advance and not updated to show that Thomas Markle won’t be present to walk his daughter down the aisle at St. George’s Chapel.

In a statement released with the Order of Service, the palace explained there just wasn’t time to change the printed programs after the father of the bride’s last-minute decision not to travel to the U.K. for the royal wedding.

“The Order of Service was produced before it became clear that Mr. Thomas Markle would be unable to attend the wedding on medical advice,” the palace said in a statement, acing to People. “As a result, some aspects will be different to what has been printed. As previously announced, Ms. Markle has asked The Prince of Wales to accompany her down the aisle of The Quire.”

Oops! Palace Releases Official Royal Wedding Program — and Meghan's Dad Is Still in It https://t.co/xRyqRQYsTe — People (@people) May 18, 2018

Thomas Markle changed his plans to attend his daughter’s high-profile wedding after a really bad week that included fake paparazzi photos and a last-minute heart surgery.

With Thomas Markle still recovering from his surgery, Meghan Markle’s future father-in-law, Prince Charles, will walk his future daughter-in-law down the aisle. Thomas Markle told TMZ he spoke to both Meghan and Prince Harry, who told him of their plan to ask Harry’s father, Prince Charles, to do the honors. Thomas gave the couple his blessing before Kensington Palace released the official news on Friday.

Markle told TMZ he is “honored and grateful” that Prince Charles will walk his daughter down the aisle in his absence. Thomas also revealed he will be “proudly” watching the royal wedding from home and that he hopes to watch the wedding on television “in a secluded place with friends, hopefully with no press.”

The Royal wedding of Prince Harry and Megan Markle will take place at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday. May 19 at noon.