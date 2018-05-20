Lindsay Lohan Will Open LOHAN Beach House In Greece This Summer

Lindsay Lohan, co-owner of LOHAN nightclub, is set to open LOHAN Beach House in Rhodes, Greece.

Lindsay Lohan has an affinity for traveling over the world in search of the best vacation hot spots. Lohan made several public appearances in the south of France and attended the Cannes Film Festival. Lohan was also spotted at the Monaco Grand Prix in between posting several yacht shots before deleting the photos from her Instagram account.

After making several visits to Greece, Lohan decided to open LOHAN Nightclub in 2016. Now, the actress turned nightclub owner-DJ-designer has will debut her new Grecian getaway under the name of LOHAN Beach House.

Lindsay has worn many hats over the years. The actress previously dropped an album and in 2017, Lohan announced that she was launching a jewelry line. Lindsay’s rep confirmed that the Herbie Fully Loaded star’s line was “in the works.” At the time, Lohan designed a jewelry collection for the British brand, Lavish Alice.

Lindsay is the co-owner of LOHAN nightclub in Athens. LiLo’s guy friend, Dennis Papageorgiou, a Greek millionaire and restaurateur, named the hotspot after the Mean Girls star. Papageorgiou is the sole owner of the club but is giving Lohan co-ownership rights and a large bulk of the profits.

A LOHAN spokesperson revealed to TMZ that Papageorgiou came up with the nightclub idea in July of 2017, the same month Lohan split from ex-fiance, Egor Tarabasov.

Lohan has also worked with refugees after she “took control” of her life after ending a toxic relationship with Egor Tarabasov. Lindsay said that exiting the relationship was one of the big turning points in her life that sent her in the direction of working with refugees in Syria. Ever since, the 31-year-old actress has chosen to focus on renewal, growth, and working with refugees in that country.

“I took control back in my life and said, ‘No one is going to hurt me, I’m gonna help other people and focus on taking care of myself.'”

Lohan is preparing to open a luxury beach house, but the home Lohan grew up in may close at a public auction in 90 days. A New York Judge in Long Island ordered for Dina Lohan’s house to be sold at a public auction within the said time period, according to The Blast.

Dina reportedly defaulted on her mortgage and failed to respond to the foreclosure lawsuit. As of December 2017, it was reported by Page Six that she owed $1,492,784 on the property, which was due for payment in October of 2017. In the past, Lindsay tried to help Dina save the property by lending her $40,000.

In recent years, Lohan and her mother endured a turbulent relationship. Back in 2012, police were called to their home after the Mean Girls actress and her mom were involved in an altercation.

A spokesperson for the Nassau County Police Department told People magazine that their headquarters received a call about a domestic disturbance in the evening.

“There had been some sort of verbal dispute between Lindsay and her mother that took place in a limo that was coming from New York City.”

Shortly after the incident, Lindsay and her mom were seen hugging near the property.

Back in January 2016, Lindsay expressed that she and her mother hit a rough patch, according to People. The actress took to Instagram and wrote, “sometimes it sucks when your mom isn’t there for you,” in a since-deleted social media post.

A year later in December of 2017, the mother-daughter duo seemed to have patched things up and made an appearance on the red carpet. It was during this appearance that Lohan stated her decision to move her life to Dubai.

“I love living in New York, but I do love the serenity and peace that I find living in the Middle East because there are no cameras in Dubai and I can actually focus on what I want to do in life.”

Lohan said that she’s relieved that she doesn’t have to be scrutinized every second. Lindsay added that it’s important to have a private life that is separate from her public life.