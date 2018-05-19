Carrie Underwood Posts Bikini Snap, Channels ‘Summer Vibes’

The singer appears to be ready for summer as she prepares for the release of her next album, 'Cry Pretty.'

Carrie Underwood is ready for summer, as her latest bikini picture would seem to show.

The actress and singer, who had been very light on public appearances in recent months after suffering a nasty fall in November, shared a picture of herself soaking up the sun in a black two-piece swimsuit. Carrie, who had been taking in the sights in Napa Valley earlier in the week with her husband, shared the caption “Summer vibes!”

There had been some worry among fans that the scar Carrie suffered may be noticeable, but the bikini picture seemed to show otherwise.

In fact, Carrie Underwood shared in a letter to fans that she was continuing to heal nicely from the fall and that her wrist was “almost back to normal.” Carrie noted that her face was healing nicely as well and that she made the most of the time she was laid up in recovery.

“I definitely feel more like myself than I have in a while,” she wrote. “One of the silver linings for me in this healing process is the time I’ve gotten to spend with Mike and Isaiah. I’ve been calling it ‘forced relaxation.’ “

The singer had also opened up more about the details of the fall, showing off the scar above her lip and explaining that most of the damage was done to her mouth. She had noted the great work of her doctors and the other specialists who helped her to recover.

Carrie’s absence from the public eye gave rise to a number of rumors about her scar, including some reports that she was filled with anxiety about how the public would perceive her scars. Reports indicated that she leaned on her family and close group of friends for support during that period, and she hasn’t seemed to have lost a step now that she is back in the public eye.

Carrie Underwood may have a lot more time to share bikini photos in the coming months. Her husband, Mike Fisher, will have a long summer after his Nashville Predators were bounced from the NHL playoffs, and Carrie now has close to four months before her new album comes out on September 14. She has a light slate of performances over the summer, which include the Grand Ole Opry on June 5.