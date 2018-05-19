Shooting At Mount Zion High School Leaves Multiple People Injured [Breaking]

The reported shooting comes days after Clayton County Schools spokesperson Jada Dawkins reported two bullets were fired at the school.

Police in Clayton County, Georgia confirm that multiple people have been shot near Mount Zion High School Friday evening, during the school’s graduation ceremony at the Clayton County Performing Arts Center.

A report from Atlanta NBC affiliate 11 Alive cited the Clayton County Fire Department, which confirmed that three people, all women, were taken to nearby medical facilities after the attack, including one who died while being transported to Southern Regional Medical Center in Riverdale, Georgia. The other two victims were transported to different hospitals in the area, though details on their condition remain unknown as of the moment.

According to officials, a 21-year-old female victim suffered gunshot wounds to the leg and was taken to Atlanta Medical Center, while another adult female was taken to Piedmont Henry Hospital. As noted by 11 Alive, the second woman, who was pregnant, was not shot, but suffered injuries after she was pushed. The woman who was pronounced dead was shot three times in the chest, and was in her early 40s. The Atlanta Journal Constitution stressed that it still isn’t clear whether the women were attending the graduation ceremony or not.

News of the shooting near Mount Zion High School comes hours after a suspected gunman identified as 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis allegedly killed 10 people, including nine students and one teacher, and injured 10 others on Friday morning at Santa Fe High School in southeastern Texas. Pagourtzis surrendered to police following the attack, and has been cooperating with authorities, supposedly telling an investigator that he chose to spare people whom he liked “because he wanted his story told,” according to a report from CNN.

