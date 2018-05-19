Kim And Khloe Kardashian Are Not ‘At Odds’ Because Of Tristan Thompson Drama [Debunked]

Rumors of Khloe and Kim's mutual silent treatment are untrue, says 'Gossip Cop.'

Khloe and Kim Kardashian have stopped speaking to each other because of Tristan Thompson. At least that’s according to a tabloid article which claims that Kim Kardashian is having a hard time coming to terms with the fact that her sister is still in a relationship with a man who allegedly cheated on her. OK! Magazine Australia reports that Kim is “at odds” with Khloe because she thinks that her younger sister should have broken up with the father of her newborn child because of the cheating claims. But celebrity rumor watchdog, Gossip Cop, is on the case and they are claiming that the story is nothing but fake news.

According to Gossip Cop, OK! Australia reports that Kim and Khloe had a “nasty fight” over their differing opinions on Tristan Thompson. The article goes on to say that Kim was concerned that Khloe was repeating the Lamar Odom situation and creating yet another negative controversy for the family.

“Kim screamed at Khloe that the Lamar [Odom] situation was extremely stressful for her entire family, and she can’t even see how she could be again putting everybody into a crazy situation,” the alleged insider said, as reported by Gossip Cop. The tabloid then claims that Khloe accused Kim of being “jealous” of her and not wanting her to be “happy.” Since the fight, they’ve stopped talking, except for a couple of messages from Kim to find out if Khloe had calmed down, OK! says.

But as Gossip Cop notes, this contradicts a report from E! Online, which said that Kim and Khloe are talking a lot. They just aren’t discussing the Tristan Thompson situation. Instead, according to E!, they chat about motherhood and Khloe’s new baby, True Thompson. While E!‘s source does admit that the Tristan cheating allegations are an “elephant in the room” when the Kardashians-Jenner clan gets together, they, including Kim, are trying to be as supportive as they can of her.

Tribe KK A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 17, 2018 at 5:43am PDT

E!’s source also claimed that Tristan is trying to show that he’s a changed man and that he’s committed to building a family with Khloe and his daughter, True. Us Weekly reports that the couple is fully back together and People Magazine recently ran an article in which Kardashian insiders gushed about the love and support Khloe is receiving from her family.

To further debunk the Khloe and Kim feud story, Gossip Cop also points out that OK! has a shaky history when it comes to reporting credible news about the Kardashian. The fact-checking celebrity news site has previously debunked one of their stories in which they claimed that Tristan was “refusing” to marry Khloe, even though the reality TV star has said that was not interested in getting married “anytime soon.”