‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Says She Needs Breast Reduction

Lowry says her large breasts are making it difficult for her to work out.

Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry may be getting some new plastic surgery pretty soon. The reality TV star recently confessed that her large breasts were making it hard for her to work out, so she was thinking about getting a reduction.

“I’m having a really hard time with sports bras and I don’t know if it’s just me or that my tits are so massive that I just need a reduction,” Kailyn said during her podcast, Coffee Convos, OK! Magazine reports. “I’ll run or do box jumps and my whole boob will come out of a sports bra. So I’ll look down and my nip is out,” she added.

Her co-host, Lindsie Chrisley suggested that she could wear two sports bras instead or duct-tape her boobs but Kailyn seemed to be dead-set on going under the knife.

“Maybe that’s not necessary and I just got a little bit of a reduction,” she said. “Because I know with weight loss they will get smaller, but I think they are so big at this point!”

If Lowry does decide to get the breast reduction it won’t be her first time at the rodeo, when it comes to plastic surgery. As OK! Magazine notes, Kailyn received a tummy tuck, neck liposuction, and a Brazilian butt lift, courtesy of Dr. Miami in 2016. The popular plastic surgeon shared gruesome before and after pictures of her naked body on Snapchat. Kailyn faced some backlash for her decision to surgically alter her body but she defended herself by admitting that her issues with her body distracted her from the “deeper missions” that she wanted to work on, The Daily Mail reports. Lowry also had lip injections done in May 2016.

Podcastinnnn’ #coffeeconvos #coffeeconvospodcast #kailandthechaos A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Mar 20, 2018 at 7:43am PDT

As Us Weekly reports, in January of this year, Kailyn tweeted that she backed out of getting more surgery done. She told fans that she went to Miami to get liposuction and a “boob job,” but changed her mind at the last minute. At the time, she said that she would use the money she was going to spend on the surgery to hire a nutritionist. Her plan, she revealed, was to get back to working out.”

But it looks like her work out plans are being thwarted by her large breasts. So, she could be in a “damned if you do, damned if you don’t” type of situation.