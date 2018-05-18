Meghan Markle Was A ‘Nervous Wreck’ Before Wedding, So Kate Middleton Stepped In To Help, Per ‘Hollywood Life’

Duchess Kate has reportedly become a calming force for the soon-to-be wife of Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle has been overcome with Royal Wedding anxiety, so future sister-in-law Kate Middleton is reportedly stepping in to help.

Amid a week filled with family drama and planning for what may be the most-watched wedding of all time, the future wife of Prince Harry turned into a “nervous wreck,” Hollywood Life reported. But in the days before the wedding, she has already found support from her new family.

The controversy centers largely around Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle. Earlier in the week, reports indicated that he had sold access to paparazzi for a series of staged photos of his wedding preparation. Her dad dropped out of the wedding shortly afterward, then suffered a heart attack and had to be rushed into emergency surgery. As the drama unfolded, Meghan reportedly found a friend in Kate Middleton.

“Meghan is doing her best to keep it together with the help of Harry and her future sister-in-law,” a source told the celebrity news outlet. “Kate has stepped up to calm down Meghan as last-minute wedding changes are turning her into a nervous wreck. Kate has taken Meghan by the hand to help guide her through the final days leading to the wedding.”

Meghan Markle would have a great role model in keeping cool under pressure. Kate Middleton has gained a reputation for being unflappable, not losing her composure through the attention that came with her own Royal Wedding and the birth of her three children. Even when Duchess Kate has been engulfed in controversy — including the topless photos snapped by a paparazzi and the lawsuits that followed — she remained even-keeled.

This year’s Royal Wedding has also brought some unwanted attention to Meghan Markle. Aside from the headlines created by her family drama, there has also been a surge in interest among some of the racier parts of her acting career, including the sex scene she appeared in for the show Suits. The bikini photos Markle has shared on Instagram — some close to 2-years-old — also found new viral attention as the wedding approached.

Meghan may need to get used to life under a constant spotlight. Kate Middleton still gets attention for just about every public move she makes, including headlines this week when she went for a walk.

In other royal news, Kate Middleton went for a walk https://t.co/DrDkJT3Asg — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) May 15, 2018

So if life as a member of the royal family gets trying, Meghan Markle will at least have a friend and some support in Kate Middleton.