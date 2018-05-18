Meghan Markle Will Use Miguel Perez, Amal Clooney’s Hairdresser, For The Royal Wedding

The Clooneys will also be in attendance when Meghan Markle weds Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle ended months of speculation about who would be doing her hair when it was announced that Miguel Perez, the personal hairstylist to barrister Amal Clooney, would be prepping the former actress for her big day.

The Daily Mail confirms that Meghan Markle will be employing the services of Perez, who has been styling her hair since she moved to London. Perez confirmed to the outlet that, in addition to doing Markle’s and Amal Clooney’s hair, he also does George Clooney’s hair and other celebrities’ hair.

He also confirmed to the outlet that George and Amal Clooney will be in attendance for the Royal Wedding.

However, those who were hoping that Perez would dish about how Markle would wear her hair tomorrow are going to have to wait a little while longer because Perez would only say that “they know what they’re doing.”

People who are interested in seeing some of Perez’s work can check out his Instagram page, where he recently revealed that he was the hairdresser behind Amal Clooney’s latest Vogue Magazine shoot, which took place in her Berkshire home.

Meghan Markle isn’t the first brush with royalty that this awesome hairdresser has had. Recently, he rubbed elbows with Prince Charles and Camila Parker-Bowles, as well.

Currently, Perez charges 180 GBP — approximately $200 — for a cut and blow-out. Certainly, his prices will go up once Markle’s royal ‘do is revealed — in fact, he’s already become an in-demand hairdresser thanks to his associations.

It’s unclear if Markle will only have one hairdo, or will have interchangeable hairdos, throughout the day.

As has been confirmed in several outlets, Prince Charles will be walking Meghan Markle down the aisle for the royal wedding tomorrow, which will begin at 4:00 a.m. EST on all major networks.