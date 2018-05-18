Adriana Lima’s Bikini Body Secrets Are Reportedly Ketogenic Diet And Boxing Workouts

Brazilian bombshell Adriana Lima maintains her supermodel bikini body with a low-carb keto diet and calorie-torching boxing sessions.

Victoria’s Secret supermodel Adriana Lima spent the week ruling the red carpet at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, where she stunned in a strapless evening gown with a thigh-high slit. Lima posted a sizzling photo on Instagram, to the delight of her 11.6 million followers.

Adriana, who has been with Victoria’s Secret since 2000, has outlasted other supermodels in the youth-obsessed fashion industry, thanks to her exotic beauty and smoking-hot bikini body. Lima’s fitness secrets reportedly include a low-carb, high-fat ketogenic diet, and rigorous workouts that include boxing, cardio exercise, and strength-training.

The keto diet fuels rapid weight loss by forcing the body to burn fat for fuel. “On the ketogenic diet, 70 percent or more of your calories come from fat,” registered dietitian Christy Brissette told Fashion Magazine. “And it only allows five to 10 percent of calories for carbohydrates.”

The diet is definitely restrictive, but has been touted for its many health benefits, including reversing type 2 diabetes, accelerating weight loss, and curbing epileptic seizures in children.

Oscar winner Halle Berry credits keto for helping her manage her type 2 diabetes, as the Inquisitr has reported. In addition, the low-carb diet helps Halle look great in her bikini at age 51.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Adriana’s diet typically focuses on high-quality proteins like meat and chicken, and she snacks on low-carb fruits like blueberries and blackberries. When she’s training for the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, she drastically reduces her carb intake to get as lean as possible.

Like other low-carbers Lima insists that cutting carbs makes her feel more energetic and less bloated. “I feel healthier, better actually,” she told The Cut. When she’s not preparing to walk the runway in a thong, Adriana enjoys her favorite foods, such as chocolate cake.

‘It’s My Job To Look Good’

The mom of two also works out regularly, saying daily exercise makes her look and feel her best. “I work out and I look after myself,” said Adriana. “I take this seriously because it’s my job.”

Lima is a longtime fan of boxing workouts, which combine muscle-sculpting moves with rigorous cardio exercise. Adriana often posts Instagram photos from her boxing sessions at the gym.

????????TOUGH WORKOUT TODAY????????#SLIMAFY #TEAMLIMA A post shared by Adriana Lima (@adrianalima) on Aug 25, 2017 at 2:38pm PDT

In an industry dominated by 20-year-olds, Adriana Lima, 36, wants to prove that you can age gracefully with a healthy diet and exercise.

✨Last year at @vanityfair✨#OSCARS ✨ A post shared by Adriana Lima (@adrianalima) on Mar 4, 2018 at 2:19pm PST

As for when she plans to retire from Victoria’s Secret, Lima said she wants to make it to at least her 20-year anniversary, which is 2020. Somehow, that doesn’t seem like it’ll be a problem for the Brazilian bombshell.