Meghan Markle Feeling ‘Wonderful’ Ahead Of Royal Wedding

Her mother Doria Ragland was by her side for Meghan's last hours as a single woman.

Meghan Markle told reporters she was feeling “wonderful” prior to her impending nuptials to Prince Harry.

Meghan and her mother Doria Ragland checked into a hotel on May 18 where she spent her final night as a single woman, and most importantly, as a commoner.

The two checked into the Cliveden House Hotel, a half hour away from Windsor Castle.

The future royal stated that she was feeling “wonderful,” as reported by People Magazine.

Prior to checking in, the duo met with the Queen and Prince Philip at Windsor Castle.

Before they arrived, People reported that the grounds of the estate were closed to the public to keep the press at bay.

The hotel has prepared for the onslaught of the photographers that will likely descend on the hotel by constructing a white tent where mother and daughter are staying, so no was able to get an early photo of Meghan’s dress prior to her arrival at St. George’s Chapel.

People reported that Meghan surrounded herself with a team of three assistants to help her get ready to meet her prince.

Meghan chose to spend her last night before her marriage away from Harry and the home they have shared for the past several months in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace.

Prince Harry stayed with his best man and brother Prince William at Coworth Park, on the other side of Windsor.

Meghan’s mother Doria was seen accompanying her daughter in the car to Windsor Castle, where she will be escorted down the aisle by Harry’s father, Prince Charles.

Her father, Thomas Markle, will not be attending the ceremony due to his poor health.

After the ceremony, the 650 guests invited to witness the nuptials are invited to a reception at St. George’s Hall, hosted by Queen Elizabeth.

The royal family will host a private affair for the couple later that evening at Frogmore House, hosted by Prince Charles.

Kensington Palace tweeted on March 22, “Later that evening, around 200 guests are being invited to the reception at Frogmore House given by The Prince of Wales,” read the tweet.