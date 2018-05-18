Blac Chyna’s Assistant, Lorena ‘Patty’ Hernandez, Taken Off Life Support

Blac Chyna's assistant was found brain dead a few days ago.

Just a few days after being found brain dead, Lorena “Patty” Hernandez — the former assistant to Blac Chyna — has died after being taken off life support.

A spokesperson for Hernandez posted the update on the GoFundMe page that was set up to pay for her medical expenses, according to E! News.

The spokesperson said that the former assistant for Blac Chyna was taken off life support after a “third bleed” was found in her brain.

In July 2017, Hernandez had suffered a stroke due to a brain AVM, or Arteriovenous Malformation, that was actually a congenital defect.

For most of her life, she was able to live relatively normally. Then, when she got pregnant, doctors advised her to terminate the pregnancy because it would negatively impact her AVM.

Ultimately, Hernandez decided to keep the baby, regardless of the risks.

When Hernandez got pregnant, doctors also advised her not to work, but she ultimately decided that she needed to work for the sake of her three children, who counted on her for financial stability.

Ultimately, though, Hernandez was required to terminate the pregnancy, and that happened on December 28, 2017.

On January 11, 2018, Hernandez had a seizure which caused her brain to bleed again but this time, it left Hernandez in a coma.

The incident happened while Hernandez was working in Blac Chyna’s salon in Encino, CA.

Tyga, who is Blac Chyna’s ex-boyfriend, donated $10,000 to Hernandez via her GoFundMe page.

Unfortunately, according to HotNewHipHop, it is very likely that Blac Chyna will be sued over Hernandez’s death. Previously, the stripper-turned-mogul claimed she was taking care of Hernandez’s children, but according to a published report, all she’d done was “reach out to baby daddies.”

What’s more, a published report claims that the mogul born Angela White gave specific orders to police to not share any information on the situation, and that she never took time to check on her assistant.

It’s unclear if this is the case, as to date, neither Chyna nor her people have publicly commented on Hernandez’s situation.

Hernandez’s family will be donating her organs, and we’ll keep you posted on updates to the Blac Chyna lawsuit.