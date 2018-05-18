WWE News: Ric Flair Cancels Appearances After Coming Down With A ‘Sudden Illness’

There is a cause for concern after the "Nature Boy" has once again fallen ill.

Wrestling fans of the world were terrified last year when Ric Flair was unexpectedly hospitalized and dealing with “multiple organ problems.” After a long time in the hospital, the legend was released and even appeared for WWE on the 25th anniversary of Monday Night Raw earlier this year. Now, the 69-year-old Hall of Famer has been making appearances all around the country, but a “sudden illness” will keep him from going anywhere for a while.

Ric Flair hasn’t appeared regularly on WWE television in quite some time, but he did accompany his daughter Charlotte to the ring for a while. Still, he’s only shown up now and again for special appearances or events, but other than that, he’s doing his own thing.

It seems as if the former multi-time World Heavyweight Champion had a number of appearances scheduled for this weekend, but he’s had to pull out of all of them. That isn’t something that Flair is known to do without a good reason, but his words on Twitter show that he does indeed have one.

According to Wrestling Inc., Ric Flair has come down with a “sudden illness,” and it is going to cause him to cancel all appearances in New York, Arkansas, and Dallas for this weekend.

As you can see, Flair didn’t really go into much detail as to what type of illness he’s dealing with or what’s ailing him.

It should also be noted that Ric Flair simply doesn’t miss out on any kind of work or appearances he’s scheduled to be at. That note about “someone who has never missed a day of work in his entire career” is pretty close to accurate as Flair has always been a superstar who showed up if he said he was going to.

Late last summer, Flair’s hospitalization led to him having surgery to remove an obstructive piece of his bowel. In turn, that led to kidney failure and a lot of other problems that kept him in the hospital for more than a month. It isn’t yet known if this “sudden illness” has anything to do with Ric Flair canceling appearances this weekend, but fans hope he recovers quickly and fully.