Cuban Plane Crash Has Crews Looking For Survivors From Boeing 737 With 100+ Passengers [Updated]

Reports out of Havana, Cuba, say a Boeing 737 crashed shortly after take off. Local 10 Miami reports that the plane was departing Jose Marti International Airport. Emergency crews are on hand, searching for survivors.

“Local 10’s Havana bureau chief Hatzel Vela reports Cuban state-run television says the plane was a Boeing 737, but that has not been confirmed. Vela says the plane was headed for Holguin on the eastern side of the island and crashed near a high school campus.”

#ÚLTIMAHORA Se desploma y se incendia avión de Cubana de Aviación era un Boeing 737, cayó en el aeropuerto Internacional de La Habana de Cuba, José Martí #EnDesarrollo pic.twitter.com/g0NFQR6xOx — Ma de Jesús González (@marychuyglez) May 18, 2018

Plane crash in Cuba, American flight crashed shortly after take off ???? #cuba #planecrash pic.twitter.com/W4IuiIaF1K — Matt Blakeley (@blakeley1990) May 18, 2018

According to the aviation manufacturer’s website, a Boeing 737 can seat up to 178 people. José Ramón Cabañas, the Cuban Ambassador to the United States, tweeted that the flight had 104 passengers on board. The Miami Herald reports that 107 passengers, plus crew, were onboard the plane, that went down approximately 1.5 miles from the airport. CNN reports that the plane was a Cubana de Aviacion Boeing 737.

“Cubana de Avicion — Cuba’s national carrier — has had to ground some of its aging fleet because of safety issues, though the cause of Friday’s crash is unknown, CNN’s Patrick Oppmann reported from Havana.”

