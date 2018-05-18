Plane Crash In Cuba Has Crews Looking For Survivors From Boeing 737 — Report

Reports out of Havana, Cuba, say a Boeing 737 crashed shortly after take off. Local 10 Miami reports that the plane was departing ose Marti International Airport. Emergency crews are on hand, searching for survivors.

“Local 10’s Havana bureau chief Hatzel Vela reports Cuban state-run television says the plane was a Boeing 737, but that has not been confirmed. Vela says the plane was headed for Holguin on the eastern side of the island and crashed near a high school campus.”

#ÚLTIMAHORA Se desploma y se incendia avión de Cubana de Aviación era un Boeing 737, cayó en el aeropuerto Internacional de La Habana de Cuba, José Martí #EnDesarrollo pic.twitter.com/g0NFQR6xOx — Ma de Jesús González (@marychuyglez) May 18, 2018

According to Newsweek, a 737 can seat up to 178 people. CNN reports that the plane was a Cubana de Aviacion Boeing 737.

“Cubana de Avicion — Cuba’s national carrier — has had to ground some of its aging fleet because of safety issues, though the cause of Friday’s crash is unknown, CNN’s Patrick Oppmann reported from Havana.”

