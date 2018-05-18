Rick Hoffman Told Meghan Markle To ‘Be Careful’ When She Started Dating Prince Harry

Meghan Markle's 'Suits' co-star Rick Hoffman urged her to be cautious when he learned of her relationship with Prince Harry

The Royal Wedding between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry is just hours away and her former Suits co-stars are opening up about attending the big event. Rick Hoffman, who plays Louis Litt on the USA Network show, joined Sarah Rafferty and Gina Torres on Friday’s broadcast of NBC’s Today to dish on the event.

As Suits viewers know, Meghan Markle’s on-screen character of Rachel Zane had a special relationship with Rick Hoffman’s Louis Litt. From the sounds of things, that relationship ran a similar path off-screen as well. Hoffman told Today that he knew about Markle’s relationship with Prince Harry quite early on as it developed and he clearly was very protective of her.

Hoffman says that at first, he was stunned that Markle was dating an actual prince and he joked about being giddy over Meghan’s exciting love life as the relationship blossomed. However, Rick also apparently cautioned Meghan to be careful and take things slowly with Prince Harry.

The Suits star admits that he was worried that Prince Harry might end up hurting Meghan, and those who have followed Harry’s love life over the years can surely understand Rick’s early concerns. Luckily, the relationship worked out for the two and Hoffman is attending the Royal Wedding with most of his co-stars.

“They’re a great match.” The @Suits_USA cast talks about the moments when they found out that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were dating pic.twitter.com/b6qMagLBTf — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 18, 2018

Some of the Suits stars were sharing tidbits on social media earlier in the week that made it clear they were headed to England for the big day. However, Hoffman was a little slower to reveal his upcoming attendance at the extravaganza.

Hoffman did share on Instagram that he had wrapped up filming some scenes for Suits and then he teased that he was heading east for “some special event.” Rick said he was excited about the event as well as for Season 8 of Suits and he suggested that he might have some pictures and videos to share as his trip played out.

It didn’t take long for Hoffman to confirm he’d be attending the Royal Wedding, as he posted on Instagram that he’d touched down at Heathrow. Suits fans will be anxious to see additional updates as Rick Hoffman shares them and there is no doubt that he and his co-stars will have a blast on Saturday as the Royal Wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle takes place.

