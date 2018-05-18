The Weeknd Scraps ‘Very Upbeat’ Album About Selena Gomez, Won’t Perform Music He Doesn’t ‘Feel’

The singer says fans will 'never' hear the album.

The Weeknd recently sat down for an interview where he revealed he had an entire album ready to go, but decided to scrap it at the last minute. In addition, fans will never get to hear those songs.

According to a May 18 report by Page Six, The Weeknd claims that he had written a whole album full of “upbeat” songs while he was dating Selena Gomez. However, after their break up he decided that he no longer wanted to release the album, nor sing the songs he had written during that time. Instead, he released My Dear Melancholy in March 2018, an album full of breakup tracks.

The Weeknd calls his hidden album “upbeat and beautiful,” but doesn’t want fans to hear the tracks, telling Time Magazine that they are from “a different time” in his life. Now that he has “moved past” those feelings, he doesn’t want to be tied down to singing those songs forever. “I don’t want to perform something I don’t feel,” the singer stated, adding that his fans will “never” get to hear the tracks or have access to the songs.

The Weeknd also revealed that he didn’t want to “open that Pandora’s box, talking about relationships,” referring to the songs on the never released album. “It’s like you close a chapter.”

As many fans will remember, The Weeknd and Selena Gomez ended their relationship back in October 2017. Gomez then started dating her ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber, again. However, the singer/actress have since ended that romance as well.

Meanwhile, The Weeknd is claiming that he is still single despite the fact that he was photographed kissing his ex-girlfriend, Bella Hadid, at the Cannes Film Festival. The singer dated Hadid for two years before beginning his relationship with Selena Gomez.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Selena was reportedly so shocked upon seeing the photos of The Weekend and Bella Hadid kissing that she allegedly “screamed” and yelled out “what the h—” when the snapshots were brought to her attention. Gomez is allegedly “sad” that things didn’t work out between her and her former beau, but reportedly wants him to find his happiness whether it be with Bella or someone else.