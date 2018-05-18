Lamar Odom Spotted With Khloe Kardashian Look-A-Like

Lamar Odom likes them tall, blonde and unmistakably Kardashian-like.

Lamar Odom, Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband, was spotted with a tall, blonde woman on Friday, May 18. The lady in question looks very similar to Kardashian, who was married to Odom for seven years. In fact, the resemblance to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is eerily striking as the mystery woman’s hairstyle, sense of style, and even her choice of handbag is strongly reminiscent of Khloe’s taste. The pair was wearing casual clothes and seen strolling in sunny L.A. The lady wore a black tracksuit and clutched a Luis Vuitton bag, while Lamar sported a black t-shirt with his new company’s logo on the front.

According to Daily Mail, Rich Soil Organics is the former NBA player’s latest venture. The company, which was founded this year, specializes in pesticide-free and organically grown marijuana. Odom credits cannabis for helping him to keep his anxiety under control and says that while recovering from his drug overdose, he found that certain strains of cannabis were more conducive toward wellness. Lamar Odom reportedly struggled with drug use throughout his marriage to Khloe. This culminated in him being hospitalized in 2015 when he overdosed in a Nevada brothel. The KUTWK star’s husband then suffered multiple strokes before being placed in a medically-induced coma. Khloe Kardashian then divorced Lamar Odom in 2016.

Destiny Odom has spoken out publically about her father’s marriage to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star as well as his addiction. She told People that her father has an addictive personality. According to Destiny, her father became addicted to the media and the overwhelming amount of attention he got when he was married to Khloe.

Lama Odom’s daughter has also described her father’s marriage to Khloe Kardashian as “toxic.” A recent Us Weekly article reports that after learning of Tristan Thompson cheating on Kardashian while she was pregnant, a source close to Odom stated that he would “absolutely get back together” with his ex-wife. The article states that the former NBA player wanted to get in touch with her but since she was so close to giving birth, he did not want to interfere at that stage. However, it seems as if Odom is doing just fine with a woman who looks as if she could be Khloe’s sister.