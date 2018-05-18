Meghan Markle Will Walk Down The Aisle By Herself Before Meeting Prince Charles Halfway To The Altar

Meghan Markle has officially asked her future father-in-law, Prince Charles, to walk her down the aisle at the Royal Wedding in the absence of her father. However, the former Suits star will start down the path to her groom all alone.

According to a May 18 report by People Magazine, Meghan Markle will first begin walking down the aisle solo. The future Duchess will walk by herself halfway down the aisle before meeting Prince Charles, who will escort her the rest of the way to the altar, where his son, Prince Harry, will be waiting for his bride. The length of the aisle is said to be about 110 steps, and Markle will be taking more than half of those steps all on her own.

However, Markle’s solo walk down the aisle isn’t a new plan. Insiders reveal that it was always Meghan’s wish to walk by herself for the first part of her march towards Prince Harry, even when Thomas Markle was slated to escort her to the altar.

The subject of Meghan Markle walking down the aisle has become a huge topic of conversation among Royal Wedding enthusiasts, who recently learned that Meghan’s father, Thomas, would be unable to attend the ceremony to perform the duty.

Thomas had a heart attack last week but had still planned to attend the wedding. However, days later he was taken back to the hospital upon suffering more chest pain and was told by doctors that he would need surgery. Thomas had surgery this week and is said to be recovering well, but was informed that he would not be able to travel to the UK for the Royal Wedding.

A source tells the outlet that Meghan asked that Prince Charles be the person who walked her down the aisle on her big day. However, her mother Doria Ragland was also reportedly being discussed, along with Prince Harry’s older brother and best man, Prince William.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Prince Charles is said to be “very touched” that Meghan Markle wanted him to walk her down the aisle, and that the two have a “growing affection” for one another.