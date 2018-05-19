Watch FA Cup Final Chelsea Vs. Manchester United Live Stream: England’s ‘Other’ Big Event, Start Time, Preview

Not everyone will be tuned in to the Royal Wedding on Saturday, because that's also the day of the biggest single event in English domestic football — the FA Cup Final.

The Royal Wedding won’t be the only big event in England on Saturday, which is also the day of the biggest single event in domestic soccer there — the FA Cup Final, which this year pits Premier League giants Chelsea against Manchester United in the latest edition of the prestigious tournament that was first contested in 1872. And like the Royal Wedding, the 2018 FA Cup Final will be available to watch via online live stream once the game kicks off from Wembley Stadium.

The match will also mark the 180th meeting between the two venerable English clubs, who first squared off in 1905. Manchester United has the best of the 113-year rivalry, winning 77 of the matchups, while Chelsea has 53 wins with 49 games drawn.

Chelsea, 2017’s Premier League title-winners, will be making their second consecutive FA Cup Final appearance, after falling to Arsenal 2-1 in last year’s championship match. Chelsea will be making their 12th FA Cup Final appearance overall, with seven wins. For Manchester United, Saturday’s Final will be the 20th in the team’s history. A win will tie United with Arsenal for the all-time lead with 13 FA Cups. Manchester United last won the cup in 2015, with a defeat of Crystal Palace.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the 2018 FA Cup Final as Chelsea takes on Manchester United, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. British Summer Time at 90,000-seat Wembley Stadium in London, England, on Saturday, May 19. In the United States, that start time will be noon Eastern Daylight Time, 9 a.m. Pacific.

Chelsea Manager Antonio Conte may be managing for his job in the FA Cup Final — despite the fact that he led the team to the Premier League title just last year, which also happened to be his first season at Stamford Bridge after two seasons at the helm of the national team in his native Italy.

But the Blues hobbled to a disappointing fifth-place finish in the 2017-2018 campaign, finishing five points out of a UEFA Champions League place.

“Sometimes you can win but the club decides to sack you anyway because they have a reason to,” Conte said on Friday.

“Last season we were heroes for Chelsea’s fans. Now our status, me and the players, has changed. But in my soul and my heart, I’m always a hero because I gave 120 percent this season to solve the problems.”

Chelsea has not made Conte’s firing official, however, and a win in the FA Cup Final, some experts believe, could save the 48-year-old’s job — if he wants it.

The Italian has been rumored to be in the running for several high-profile managing jobs on the Continent, with Spanish La Liga giants Barcelona the latest club to be linked with Conte. Other possibilities include, according to media reports, perennial French champions Paris Saint-Germain, or a move back to Italy to head up Inter Milan.

Watch a preview of the FA Cup Final from Football Writers Podcast in the video below.

To watch a live stream of the 2018 FA Cup Final pitting Chelsea vs. Manchester United, use the stream provided by Fox Sports Go at this link. Bear in mind that accessing the Fox Sports Go live stream requires login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider subscription.

To watch the Chelsea Vs. Manchester United FA Cup final showdown stream live for free without a cable subscription, fans should sign up for a free trial of an “over the top” streaming TV package such as Sling TV at this link, YouTube TV at this link, or DirecTV Now, which can be accessed by clicking here. All three of the “internet TV” services require credit card information and subscription fees — but they all offer seven-day free trial periods, and if the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that free week, fans can watch the Chelsea vs. Manchester United match live stream at no charge.

In the U.K., a live stream of the Chelsea vs. Manchester United FA Cup Final match will be carried by BT Sport, and may be accessed inside the U.K. only, at this link.