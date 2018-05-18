Margot Kidder’s Daughter, Maggie McGuane, Won’t Comment Publicly Until Coroner Findings Released

Margot Kidder’s family has released the first public statement since the actor passed away on Sunday, May 13. As People reported, Chad Franscoviak released a public statement from Margot Kidder’s family. Franscoviak is husband to Margot’s only child, Maggie McGuane, who is choosing not to make any public comments until the findings of the coroner’s office have been released.

“On Mother’s Day, my wife, Maggie McGuane, was brought by the Park County Coroner and Livingston Police Department into her mother Margot Kidder’s home following her death. The experience has been difficult for her and she is choosing not to make public comment until after the findings of the Park County Coroner’s office have been released. We ask that you respect our family’s privacy during this sad time.”

Maggie, 41, is the daughter of Kidder’s first husband, novelist Thomas McGuane. Margot, Maggie, and Chad all claimed Livingston, Montana, as their home, and that’s where Margot spent most of her later years. The Canadian-born actor passed away in her Livingston home on Sunday at 69-years-old. Margot Kidder’s manager, Camilla Fluxman Pines, said she died peacefully in her sleep. The Livingston Police Department has not commented on the cause of death but said that foul play was not suspected.

Margot Kidder had an acting career that lasted nearly 50 years. Through the late ’60s to the late ’70s, she appeared in numerous hit television series, including McQueen and Mod Squad. She performed in several movies throughout that time period, and her first breakthrough role was as Lois Lane in 1978’s Superman. Kidder starred alongside Christopher Reeve’s Superman, and the pair also co-starred in the three sequels. She also appeared in a few episodes of Smallville as Bridgette Crosby.

Thank you for being the Lois Lane so many of us grew up with. RIP, Margot Kidder. pic.twitter.com/IhY73TB52P — DC (@DCComics) May 14, 2018

In addition to portraying a legendary character in the comic book world, Margot made quite the impact in the horror genre as well. She played Barb in Bob Clark’s 1974 Black Christmas, and the film is regarded as the first slasher flick. In addition, the actor also co-starred in The Amityville Horror (1979), which was the first installment in what would become a long-running franchise (the original is often regarded as the best entry). Kidder also appeared in the episode “Curiosity Killed” in Tales from the Crypt, and was featured in Rob Zombie’s Halloween 2.

R.I.P. MARGOT KIDDER (1948–2018)

THE AMITYVILLE HORROR (1979) BLACK CHRISTMAS (1974) pic.twitter.com/t9G3tq2NRa — Dr. Giallo (@Dr_Giallo) May 15, 2018

Her last film was The Neighborhood (2017) featuring Danny Aiello, Daniel Baldwin, and Frank D’Angelo. As reported in the above-mentioned People article, D’Angelo told the publication that she was beloved on set, and that “everybody gravitated to her.” Frank also commented on what a great human being she was, and how open she was with her struggle with her bipolar disorder.

After a manic episode in 1996, Margot Kidder became homeless. D’Angelo said that she didn’t regret that incident and that she saw it as an experience. She would become a lifelong advocate for mental health, and she also became an advocate for many political issues. Alongside dozens of protestors, Margot Kidder was arrested for a cause that she strongly believed in, the protesting of the Keystone pipeline.

Most will be sharing pictures of Margot Kidder as Lois Lane. Instead, I thought I'd share this. #MargotKidder, handcuffed and smiling, being arrested at the White House for peacefully sitting against the potential environmental destruction of the Keystone pipeline. pic.twitter.com/CUFdHb9u9O — Tom Taylor (@TomTaylorMade) May 14, 2018

Through her iconic movie roles and her advocacy for mental health and societal issues, Margot Kidder made a major impact in many people’s lives. The death has been very hard on her daughter and family, and millions are mourning alongside Maggie McGuane. The Reeve Family and Foundation released a tweet paying tribute to the legendary Margot Kidder.