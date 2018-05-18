Khloe Kardashian Loves That Fans Think Baby True Looks Like Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi

Khloe Kardashian has showed off a couple of photos of her newborn daughter, True Thompson, on social media, and some fans believe that the youngest Kardashian family member bears a resemblance to her cousin, Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi Webster.

According to a report by Pop Culture, after Khloe Kardashian showed off True’s adorable face for the first time, one fan posted via Twitter that she could “really tell” the newborn baby girl and Stormi are cousins. Kardashian loved that her daughter was being compared to Kylie Jenner’s baby girl, replying “Awwwww that makes me so happy.”

Another fan tweeted Kardashian joking that True and Stormi were “actually twins,” to which Khloe laughed off the statement by saying “Lol so cute.” However, Khloe has already said that she believes little True looks just like her father, Tristan Thompson.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, upon debuting True to the world for the first time, fans couldn’t help but notice how much the baby looked like her dad, Tristan. Khloe even spoke out on the matter, saying that she believed her daughter and her boyfriend look identical, calling them “twins” and saying their resemblance is “crazy.” However, Kardashian did reveal that she hopes True’s eyes “stay light” so that she has at least one aspect of her mom’s looks.

Earlier this year, Khloe Kardashian revealed that she was “so excited” that her daughter would have “forever best friends” thanks to having not one, but two female cousins born just weeks before her. While True was born on April 12, Kylie Jenner welcomed her daughter, Stormi, on Feb. 1, and Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their third child, daughter Chicago, via surrogate on Jan. 15. “God is great!!! Thank you Lord for our princess,” Kardashian tweeted at the time.

Since the birth of baby True, Khloe Kardashian has remained in Cleveland, Ohio with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. The couple are said to be working on their relationship issues following a shocking cheating scandal, where Tristan was busted being unfaithful to Khloe with multiple women. The scandal struck only hours before the reality star went into labor. Kylie has also been dealing with controversy, as some fans have revealed they believe her bodyguard, Tim Chung, and not boyfriend Travis Scott, may be baby Stormi’s father.