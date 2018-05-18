Meghan Markle Is Getting ‘Cold Feet’ Ahead Of The Royal Wedding, Per ‘RadarOnline’

Meghan Markle is going through what every bride goes through right before their wedding.

Could there not be a “Royal Wedding” after all?

That’s what RadarOnline is suggesting with their latest Meghan Markle news!

According to them, the soon-to-be Duchess of Sussex is “a nervous wreck” right ahead of her impending nuptials tomorrow and both her future husband and her mother are trying “desperately” to calm her down.

There are, to be fair, a number of things that are keeping Meghan Markle from being fully relaxed right before what promises to be the biggest day of her life.

First, and foremost, is the issue with her father: Thomas Markle, 73, will not be walking his daughter down the aisle because he had emergency heart surgery. This surgery came after it was revealed that he was working with the paparazzi to stage photos of himself to sell to the press.

While the bride-to-be was upset about her father’s shenanigans — especially when it was later revealed that it was her half-sister, Samantha, who was behind the idea — she was “relieved” that her father is okay.

Ultimately, though, what calmed Meghan Markle down was the presence of her mother, Doria Ragland, who jetted into London on Wednesday to calm her daughter’s frayed nerves.

And there’s more: Meghan’s soon-to-be husband, Prince Harry, has also been a source of support for the former Suits actress.

Harry, who has literally been in the news from the day he was born, has — according to the outlet — been a source of constant strength and support for the soon-to-be princess, and he hasn’t let any of the rumors, or the paparazzi, bother him.

At the time of the outlet’s posting, it was speculated that Meghan Markle’s mother would walk her down the aisle. However, just now, it was confirmed that Prince Charles would walk her half-way down the aisle — she would enter the church by herself, and Prince Charles would meet her halfway and bring her to Harry.

This wouldn’t be the first time that Prince Charles walked someone down the aisle — he did the same thing for one of his nieces, as well.

Meghan Markle is set to marry Prince Harry tomorrow, May 19, and live coverage of the Royal Wedding begins at 4:00 a.m. EST on many news and cable networks.