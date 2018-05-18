‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Theresa Finally Returns To Salem

Theresa will likely be shocked by what she finds upon returning home.

Days of our Lives spoilers for the end of the week reveal that Theresa Donovan (Jen Lilley) will finally make her way home to Salem. While she’ll be thrilled and excited to be back and see her son, Tate, she will likely have a huge shock waiting for her.

According to She Knows Soaps, Theresa will be escorted home to Salem by Xander Cook (Paul Telfer). Although they have been enemies in the past, they made a deal that ended with Xander helping Theresa escape Mexico and Matteo, the man who has been keeping her prisoner for months. In exchange for Theresa’s safe return, she promised that she would convince Victor to allow Xander back in the fold of the Kiriakis family.

As many Days of our Lives fans already know, Victor disowned Xander for all of his past transgressions. However, it seems that he’s ready to return home to Salem as well, and is hoping that Theresa can make good on her promise to reinstate him back into the wealthy and powerful brood.

IB Times reports that Days of our Lives viewers will likely see Theresa Donovan rush to find her son Tate and the love of her life, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf). However, things have drastically changed since she last stepped foot in Salem. Brady is not the same man that Theresa left behind. Her leaving, coupled with the betrayal he felt from his relationship with Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker), has jaded him. Only his most recent relationship with Theresa’s sister, Eve, (Kassie DePaiva) has helped to snap him back into reality.

Days of our Lives fans know that Brady has fallen head over heels in love with Eve, and he recently proposed to her. The couple is now planning to get married, but their plans will be in jeopardy when they find out that Theresa is back in town and ready to tell everyone the truth about where she’s been and why she had to leave. It seems Brady may have a very difficult decision on his hands. Does he accept the mother of his child back into his life, or will he move forward with his wedding to Eve?

