Meghan Markle Shakes Things Up With Bodysuit At Royal Wedding Rehearsal

Although everybody predicted Meghan Markle would shine in a simple, sophisticated dress at her royal wedding rehearsal, the bride-to-be shook things up with a fashion risk that paid off.

Never one to be entirely predictable, Meghan wore a Tuxe Bodywear pussy-bow silk bodysuit as she practiced her walk down the aisle in Windsor on Friday, according to a PopSugar report. In her ears, she complimented her unique engagement ring with $12,000 Birks Snowflake Earrings in 18K white gold. In all, she looked demure and beautiful in the hours before she says “I do” to Prince Harry despite the drama with her family she’s experienced this week leading up to the wedding.

Due to Thomas Markle’s ill health and a recent surgery for heart issues, Inquisitr reported that Prince Charles felt touched that his future daughter-in-law asked him to take over the duty of escorting her down the aisle tomorrow. He’ll play an important role as his son Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wed in what is expected to be the most significant wedding event of the decade.

Huge crowds gathered to catch a glimpse of the royal couple as they completed a practice carriage ride complete with the household cavalry and beautiful horses as the wedding party journeyed through the city toward St. George’s Chapel where the royal wedding takes place mere hours from now. Security was high during the preview for tomorrow’s big day, Town And Country Magazine reported.

Although Meghan’s outfit paid off as a winning fashion risk, her future sister-in-law Kate Middleton kept things low key and practical in a floral summery Michael Michael Kors shirtdress, PopSugar reported. The appearance at the royal wedding rehearsal marks the Duchess of Cambridge’s first drive through Windsor since she gave birth to her third child, baby Louis, with Prince William.

Tomorrow, as Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle get married you'll be able to follow live in many ways on our official online channels – here @RoyalFamily @KensingtonRoyal & @ClarenceHouse. Find out more here > https://t.co/NSXixLyYuM #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/kgWKIkrxft — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 18, 2018

The Duchess paired oversized Givenchy sunglasses with her dress, which both looked perfect for remaining comfortable during the eventful day.

Meghan’s royal wedding rehearsal outfit choice likely did not provide much insight into what her wedding gown might look like tomorrow. There’s a chance she’ll take a fashion risk with it as well. However, for her big day, she’ll likely include many traditional elements. The world will know for sure in just a few hours.