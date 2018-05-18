Nikki Bella Admits She Has ‘Baby Fever’ After John Cena Split As He Gets Uncomfortable On ‘Total Bellas’

John got pretty uncomfortable when Nikki asked about putting a nursery in their home prior to their breakup.

Following her breakup with fiancé John Cena in April after six years together, WWE diva Nikki Bella is admitting that she has a case of “baby fever” and is determined to have children of her own one day. Per Us Weekly, Nikki opened up about wanting to become a mom in a new interview amid much speculation that her desire to have children and John’s unwillingness to become a dad was one of the main reasons for their sad breakup in April.

Speaking to the outlet this week, Bella – who recently revealed that she “truly hopes” to get back together with her former fiance – admitted that it’s actually her almost 1-year-old niece, Birdie, the daughter of her twin sister Brie Bella, who’s made her want to become a mom even more than she did before.

“[Birdie’s] given me a lot of baby fever. She makes me wanna be a mom like no other, I never realized unconditional love till Birdie,” Nikki explained, “and now I see this little girl and I would do anything for her in a heartbeat.”

Bella then told the site that she was certain she’d have a baby of her own one day, but noted that she’s very focused on Birdie right now.

Nikki’s latest confession about wanting children of her own comes amid the release of a new clip from the twins’ E! reality series Total Bellas by E! Online in which John – who was still dating Nikki at the time – could be seen getting pretty uncomfortable as Bella played with her niece.

The clip, which was filmed before Cena and Bella’s breakup and will air on May 20, shows Nikki suggesting that a room in her and John’s house should be turned into a nursery for little Birdie for when they babysit.

“I wish [Birdie] was staying here, we need to make it a nursery,” Nikki can be seen telling her twin in the clip, before they both turn to John who looked pretty stone-faced at the sisters before then letting out what looked like a pretty worried smile as he turned away from the twins.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

“I just look at Birdie’s face and I never, ever thought that I could have this connection with a baby,” Bella then said of her niece during a piece-to-camera with her sister on the reality show. “I want to give her everything amazing and make sure she has the greatest life and I’ve never felt that unconditional love.”

She then referenced her confessions in which she claimed that she would be okay not having children if she married John, telling Brie, “And then of course you had to go have Birdie and just ruin it for me.”

Brie then responded, “Or Birdie is placed here on this planet to let you know that you could have a connection like that with your own.”

Back in April 2017, shortly after Cena proposed to her in the ring, Bella was asked about having kids with her fiance and whether parenthood was in their future.

She admitted – despite being very open and outspoken about her dreams of becoming a mom on Total Bellas, where the two could often be seen clashing over their different stances on children – that they would not have children because her fellow WWE star Cena didn’t want to.

“I’ve been getting that question a lot, let me tell you. No, there won’t be [any children],” Bella candidnly told TMZ Sports last year. “John doesn’t want kids, so we’re not going to have kids.”