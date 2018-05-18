Royal Wedding Security Ordered To Shoot To Kill On Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Big Day

Police officers who are working security during Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding on Saturday have been given strict orders when it comes to dealing with any possible unruly citizens.

According to a May 18 report by Page Six, British authorities will be roaming the streets during the royal wedding wearing full military gear and carrying guns. The Sun suggests that those working security for the massive event have been given orders to “do whatever is necessary,” including shooting to kill if things take a dark turn.

Security expert Will Geddes reportedly opened up to the Daily Star about working crowd control during the royal wedding, revealing that authorities will be looking for a wide variety of possible problems from terrorists, stalkers, and even YouTube pranksters trying to find fame. The security bill for the wedding is said to be about $40 million, which is even higher than that of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding.

The reason for the beefed up security has to do with the recent events around the world and in the UK. Things such as the incidents on the London Bridge, Westminster Bridge, and in the Manchester Arena have put authorities on high alert for the royal wedding festivities.

“The world will be watching, nothing can afford to go wrong,” Geddes said, supporting the reasons why the police were given strict orders.

Meanwhile, the authorities are already putting rules in place for fans who come out to watch the royal wedding day events. Security has already asked onlookers not to throw confetti or any other festive items due to security and sanitation reasons.

NBC reports that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will get married on Saturday, May 19 at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor. Nearly 600 guests have been invited to the ceremony, and the reception is being held at Frogmore House. Over 100,000 people are expected to show up to watch the processional routes, which is where authorities and crowd control come in.

On Thursday, it was announced that in the absence of Markle’s father, Prince Charles would be walking his future daughter-in-law down the aisle at the royal wedding as she marries his son, Prince Harry.